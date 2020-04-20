Music Live-Streams: Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa 4/20 Potfests Lead the Week, with Springsteen-Fronted NJ Benefit to Follow

This week’s music live-streams start not with a bang but a bong: Willie Nelson and Wiz Khalifa are fronting two different 4/20 multi-artist online potfests Monday. For those who prefer to drink in the greenery only with thine eyes, a star-studded, two-day Earth Day celebration is coming later in the week.

Also on tap: a New Jersey fundraiser featuring no less a native son than Bruce Springsteen; a benefit for North Carolina artists that includes homegrown talents like Ben Folds, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale and Anthony Hamilton; the premiere of a rootsy new show from Ed Helms’ Bluegrass Situation and the Americana Music Association; a “Stonewall Gives Back” show; and individual web concerts by Lake Street Dive and others.

Check out our day-by-day listings for this week:

MONDAY, APRIL 20

“Come and Toke It” with Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Ziggy Marley, Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nathaniel Rateliff, Shakey Graves, Angel Olsen, Lukas Nelson and others

4:20 p.m. CT, 5:20 ET, 2:20 PT

(four-hour-20-minute variety show with Nelson hosting artists, chefs, comedians, and cannabis experts, via Luck Reunion site and Twitch)

click here or here

“Light It Up Virtually For a 4/20 Smoke Out” with Cypress Hill joined by B Real, Eric “Bobo” Correa, Sen Dog, and Mix Master Mike

4:10 p.m. ET, 1:10 PT

(via LiveXLive Presents)

click here

“Higher Together: Sessions from Home” with Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Berner, Ari Lennox

3-8 p.m. ET, noon-5 PT

(via Weedmaps)

https://weedmaps.com/420

Tenille Townes

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via American Songwriter’s Facebook)

click here

Laine Hardy

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Amanda Shires and friends

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, daily, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the dog)

click here

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Waxahatchee

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Amanda Shires and friends

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, daily, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the dog)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Tuesday through Sunday)

click here

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

“Whiskey Sour Happy Hour” with host Ed Helms and guests Lee Ann Womack, Aubrie Sellers, Billy Strings and Madison Cunningham

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(a new four-week-long live stream series hosted by Ed Helms, running from April 22 – May 13, via the Americana Music Association’s Facebook, the Bluegrass Situation’s website, Facebook and YouTube)

click here

“Jersey 4 Jersey” with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Tony Bennett, Halsey, SZA and more

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, via Apple Music and AppleTV; also, E Street Radio on SiriusXM [which is currently free] will carry the event live and rebroadcast it five times; local TV outlets include WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV; radio outlets include 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3)

click here

Lake Street Dive

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(“music, story-telling, jokes, and games” via the band’s Facebook, YouTube and own website, with a portion of the night’s proceeds to Off Their Plate, an organization helping feed frontline healthcare workers)

click here

Earth Day Live

times TBA

(two-day event with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Palmer, Angelique Kidjo, Ani DiFranco, Chelsea Handler, Cody Simpson, Devandra Barnhart, DJ Spooky, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, Jason Mraz, Joaquin Phoenix, KT Tunstall, Lil Dicky, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Franti, Moby, Questlove, Rachel Ray, Russell Brand, Talib Kweli, Tank and the Bangas, The Both w/ Aimee Mann and Ted Leo and more)

click here

Kalie Shorr

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via 117 Entertainment’s Instagram and the artist’s page)

click here

“Shut In & Sing” with Our Native Daughters: Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Stageit)

click here

Amanda Shires and friends

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, daily, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the dog)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Tuesday through Sunday)

click here

Rosie Flores

7:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(via Facebook, every Wednesday)

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

“Stonewall Gives Back” with Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming, Kim Petras, Greyson Chance, Kristin Chenoweth, John Cameron Mitchell, Lorna Luft, Michelle Visage, Tyler Oakley, Todrick Hall, Allie X, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson, Darren Hayes, Dave Mizzoni, Issac Dunbar, Leland, Matt Rogers, MUNA, Nina West, Our Lady J, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Shoshana Bean, TUCKER, VINCINT

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via World of Wonder’s WOWPresents YouTube)

click here

Ben Gibbard

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Found)

click here

Amanda Shires and friends

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, daily, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the dog)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Tuesday through Sunday)

click here

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Jade Bird

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Sofarsounds)

click here

“Under One Roof: A Benefit for North Carolina Artists” with Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder, Ben Folds, The Hamiltones NC, Petey Pablo, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook; North Carolina Arts Council, ComeHearNC.com and CLTure present a livestream benefit concert for North Carolina artists)

click here

Amanda Shires and friends

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, daily, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the dog)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Tuesday through Sunday)

click here

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Grand Ole Opry with Luke Combs

(via Circle TV and YouTube)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Tuesday through Sunday)

click here

Free Dirt Records Revue with J.P. Harris, Tatiana Hargreaves, David Sickmen (Hackensaw Boys), Rachel Baiman, Jake La Botz and more

2-7pm ET, 11 a.m.-4 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

“All Together Now” with Smokey Robinson, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Mickey Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Bobcat Goldthwait, Lisa Loeb, Mike Love, Jesse Colin Young, Vonda Shepard, Mary Wilson, Steve Lukather

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Alert the Globe)

click here

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Sierra Ferrell

(1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 PT)

(via YouTube, Rounder’s new weekly live performance series “The Roundup”)

Lindsay Ell

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook, to benefit Colorado’s Tennyson Center for Children)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Tuesday through Sunday)

click here

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Clay Walker

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook, American Songwriter “Behind The Mic” livestream)

click here

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Clay Walker

5 pm. ET, 2 PT

(via Facebook, Wrangler “Can’t Stop Country” livestream)

click here

ARCHIVED

The War and Treaty

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XolWsWf-gk