Music Live-Streams: What to Look For, from Ben Gibbard to Major Lazer to the Met

One benefit of being unwillingly thrust into the stay-at-home era: the burgeoning phenomenon of mostly free live-streamed concerts from artists determined to help is through being housebound. Who knows: we may end up experiencing more live music as shut-ins than we ever did going out, even if it’s through a screen.
John Legend, Yungblood and Coldplay have been among the performers who’ve already turned in web shows for the grounded. Neil Young did one Monday night and has promised more on the way. The growing lineup includes music for every taste, including no shortage of classical and operatic performances as well as pop and R&B. Here’s a list of some upcoming web concerts:
MARCH 17
Fruit Bats, 7 p.m. ET
30 minutes, solo show, ticketed, pay what you can, via Stageit
click here for access
Ben Gibbard, 7 p.m ET
daily show, 30-60 minutes, free, via YouTube
Lydia Loveless, 9 p.m ET
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
click here for access
Dropkick Murphys, 7 p.m. ET
free, via YouTube
The Metropolitan Opera performs Puccini’s “La Bohème”, 7:30 p.m. ET
previously recorded, free via Apple, Amazon, Roku, Samsung services or devices, available till 3:30 Wednesday
for information, click here
Americana Highways with Sarah Morris, Sarah Peacock, Pi Jacobs, Bruce Sudano, 7-10 p.m. ET
daily show with different guest artists, free, via Facebook Live
click here for access
MARCH 18
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, 8 p.m ET
via Facebook Live and Instagram
for access, click here
Vienna State Opera: “Die Walküre,” 1 and 3 p.m. ET
previously recorded, available for 24 hours
for information click here
Landon Elliott
25 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
for access, click here
MARCH 20
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, 5 p.m. ET
requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM
access here