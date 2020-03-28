Weekend Live-Streams: ‘Twitch Aid’ Features 70+ Acts, Including Yola, Garth Brooks, Barry Gibb, Rufus Wainwright

The big kahuna among this weekend’s music live-streams is a half-day marathon Saturday being put on by Twitch. The 12 hours of performances on “Twitch Aid” feature a wide array of artists from multiple genres, including Barry Gibb, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Yola, Garth Brooks, Ryan Tedder, Rufus Wainwright, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Steve Aoki, Lindsey Stirling, Lady Antebellum, Brandy Clark, Jordin Sparks, Ingrid Andress, members of Young the Giant and Cage the Elephant, and literally dozens more. (See below for a full list of artists and times. Watch it here.)
The Grand Ole Opry returns Saturday, as it has every Saturday since the 1930s, in its new stripped-down, audience-less format. This weekend’s live broadcast will feature just one family: Vince Gill’s and Amy Grant’s, with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill joining in.
Individual live-streams of note Saturday and Sunday include intimate performances by Jack Johnson, Allison Moorer, Anthony Hamilton, Lisa Loeb, Erin McKeown and Ron Pope. Sunday night, singer-songwriterJill Sobule will join an otherwise all-alternative-comedy show being put on by the UnCabaret in Los Angeles.
Check our daily listings for this weekend and the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
“Twitch Aid”
9 a.m.-9 p.m. PT, noon-midnight ET
A fundraising event co-presented with Amazon Music, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization. Full schedule (listed Pacific time):
-
LAUV 9:10am
-
Ellie Goulding 9:20am
-
Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun 9:35am
-
Greg Norman 9:45am
-
Rita Ora 9:50am
-
John Legend 10:00am
-
Dakotaz 10:15am
-
Kate Dodson 10:20am
-
Charlie Puth 10:30am
-
Dan Smith of Bastille 11:10am
-
Yogscast 11:15am
-
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons 11:20am
-
Wes Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers 11:25am
-
Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart 11:35am
-
Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy 11:40am
-
Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant 11:45am
-
Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups 11:55am
-
Steve Aoki 12:35pm
-
Lindsey Stirling 12:45pm
-
Shaed 12:55pm
-
Sacriel 1:05pm
-
Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant 1:15pm
-
Sigrid 1:20pm
-
Halestorm 1:25pm
-
Biffy Clyro 1:30pm
-
Scotty McCreery 1:40pm
-
Lady Antebellum 1:45pm
-
Lando Norris 1:55pm
-
Cole Swindell 2:10pm
-
Jordin Sparks 2:20pm
-
Ashley McBryde 2:25pm
-
Ingrid Andress 2:35pm
-
Brandy Clark 2:40pm
-
AJ Mitchell 2:50pm
-
Alec Benjamin 2:55pm
-
Doddz 3:10pm
-
Rufus Wainwright 3:20pm
-
Aly Raisman 3:25pm
-
Keyon Harrold 3:30pm
-
Ibrahim Maalouf 3:35pm
-
Garth Brooks 3:50pm
-
Barry Gibb 4:05pm
-
RaquelLily 4:15pm
-
Noah Kahan 4:35pm
-
Christian French 4:40pm
-
Jack Garratt 4:45pm
-
OneRepublic 4:50pm
-
Sam Harris of X Ambassadors 5:05pm
-
Trihex 5:15pm
-
Monsta X 5:20pm
-
Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low 5:25pm
-
Machine Gun Kelly 5:35pm
-
Krewella 5:40pm
-
Don Diablo 5:45pm
-
YOLA 5:55pm
-
MeganLenius 6:10pm
-
Luke Combs 6:15pm
-
Devon Gilfillian 6:35pm
-
Jacob Collier 6:40pm
-
Tinashe 6:45pm
-
mxmtoon 6:50pm
-
DDG 6:55pm
-
Thalia 7:05pm
-
Kevin Gates 7:10pm
-
Madison Beer 7:25pm
-
AlunaGeorge 7:30pm
-
Subtronics 7:40pm
-
Kaskade 7:45pm
-
Stray Kids 8:05pm
-
SceneofAction 8:15pm
-
(G)I-DLE 8:30pm
-
Diplo 8:50pm
The Grand Ole Opry: Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jenny Gill, Corrina Grant Gill
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Circle TV, on television and the network’s Facebook and YouTube pages)
click here
Allison Moorer
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via her Instagram Live)
Jack Johnson
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via his Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)
Charlie Puth
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via his Instagram and Facebook)
Tarja
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via her Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series))
Skip Marley
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via his Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)
Didirri
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via his Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)
Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here
Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
access here
Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(via Facebook Live)
Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(via Instagram Live)
Cordovas
(“Live from Cordovas HQ” via Facebook)
9 p.m. ET
https://www.facebook.com/cordovasband
Lauren Jenkins
7:30pm CT
(“Live from the Living Room, Q&A, spinning vinyl, album BTS)
https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins
Deva Mahal
9 p.m. ET
(“Resistance Revival Chorus Virtual Showcase #2”)
https://www.facebook.com/events/238705713986441/
Dylan LeBlanc
4 p.m. ET
(Facebook and Instagram Live Show, recurring every Saturday)
Jameson Rodgers
8 p.m. ET
(“Saturday Nights Live,” recurring)
https://www.facebook.com/jamesonrodgers/
Molly Tuttle + Ketch Secor
7 p.m. CT
(platform TBD)
The Revelries
8 p.m. ET
(“Doomed Fest,” all proceeds go to performers & crew affected by tour cancellations. $10+ donations welcome)
https://app.weshowup.io/doomed-fest/events/doomed-fest-2020-03-28
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via his Instagram Live; “Soulful Sundays,” partnering with the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund to benefit those in the music industry that have lost wages due to coronavirus)
watch here
Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here
UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(access here)
Paul van Dyk: PC Music Night
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(via Facebook)
click here
Adam Hambrick
10 a.m. ET, 7 PT
(“Coffee and a Hymn,” recurring, Sunday mornings)
https://www.instagram.com/p/B99izfohJxS/)
https://www.youtube.com/user/adamhambrick
Rhett Miller
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(“Overseas Sunday,” recurring every Sunday with emphasis toward foreign fans)
https://www.stageit.com/RhettMiller
Lissie
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(“Live Acoustic Concert”; will be giving a portion of the proceeds to both Kinderhaus and Arthaus in NE Iowa, to replace her fundraisers teaching kids about nature and art)
https://lissie.veeps.com/stream/schedule
Lauren Jenkins
2:30 p.m. CT
(“Live from the Living Room”; playing “No Saint” album in its entirety)
https://www.stageit.com/iamlaurenjenkins
Adam Gontier of Saint Asonia
Diesel Bird Digital Music Festival
2 p.m. ET
https://www.dieselbirdfest.com/
Aloe Blacc
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(performance plus discussion with Los Angeles activist Roberto Flores)
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Logan Mize
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)
access here
Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Jordan Davis
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via his Instagram Live; also Wednesday at same time)
“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Heat, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, dozens more
(40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to raise money for charities helping those hardest by pandemic; details to come)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):
Kygo performed on 3/26 (video here)
Noah Cyrus performed on 3/26 (video here)
Kevin Garrett performed on 3/26 (video here)
Jon Batiste performed on 3/26 (video here)
Jennifer Hudson3/25 (video here)
Anne-Marie3/25 (video here)
H.E.R.3/25 (video here)
Kirk Franklin3/25 (video here)
Chloe x Halle 3/24(video here)
LAUV 3/24 (video here)
Christine and the Queens =3/23(video here)
Years & Years 3/23(video here)
Brandy Clark 3/23 (video here)
Vance Joy 3/23(video here)
Orville Peck 3/23 here
Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)
Picture This 3/23 (video here)
Bastille 3/22 (video here)
Miguel 3/22 (video here)
Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)
Hozier 3/20 (video here)
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)
Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)
Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)
Common 3/19 (video here)
Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)
John Legend 3/17 (video here)
Chris Martin 3/16 (video here)
Volbeat watch here
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here