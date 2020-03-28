Weekend Live-Streams: ‘Twitch Aid’ Features 70+ Acts, Including Yola, Garth Brooks, Barry Gibb, Rufus Wainwright

The big kahuna among this weekend’s music live-streams is a half-day marathon Saturday being put on by Twitch. The 12 hours of performances on “Twitch Aid” feature a wide array of artists from multiple genres, including Barry Gibb, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Yola, Garth Brooks, Ryan Tedder, Rufus Wainwright, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Steve Aoki, Lindsey Stirling, Lady Antebellum, Brandy Clark, Jordin Sparks, Ingrid Andress, members of Young the Giant and Cage the Elephant, and literally dozens more. (See below for a full list of artists and times. Watch it here.)

The Grand Ole Opry returns Saturday, as it has every Saturday since the 1930s, in its new stripped-down, audience-less format. This weekend’s live broadcast will feature just one family: Vince Gill’s and Amy Grant’s, with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill joining in.

Individual live-streams of note Saturday and Sunday include intimate performances by Jack Johnson, Allison Moorer, Anthony Hamilton, Lisa Loeb, Erin McKeown and Ron Pope. Sunday night, singer-songwriterJill Sobule will join an otherwise all-alternative-comedy show being put on by the UnCabaret in Los Angeles.

Check our daily listings for this weekend and the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):

SATURDAY, MARCH 28