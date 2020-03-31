Orville Peck, Fader Fort, X Ambassadors, Brett Young Lead Music Live-Streams

Orville Peck will take to three different social media platforms tonight to chat with fans, perform music — including a new song that drops tomorrow — and call some special friends. It goes down at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT on Twitch, Instagram and YouTube.

That leads today’s listings for live-stream music performances, but if it’s a marathon you’re in the mood for, Fader Fort has nine-hour blowouts scheduled for both today and tomorrow, and the performances will remain on their site for 24 hours after they conclude.

Other web concerts to look for include acclaimed country upstarts Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes performing together under the CMT Next Women of Country Banner, plus X Ambassadors frontman Sam Nelson Harris, Josh Ritter and Jordan Davis,

Check our daily listings for the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Orville Peck

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via his Instagram, YouTube, Twitch)

watch here

“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Heat, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, Kesha, Finneas, DJ Shadow, Noah Cyrus

10 a.m.-7 p.m. PT on Tuesday/Wednesday; each broadcast will remain online for 24 hours

(via Fader website; 40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to raise money for charities helping those hardest by pandemic)

watch here

Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via their Instagram Live, part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

https://www.instagram.com/xambassadors/

Brett Young

8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT

(via Levi’s Instagram)

watch here

Caylee Hammack with Tenille Townes

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Hammack’s Facebook)

click here

Josh Ritter

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

watch HERE



Jordan Davis

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via his Instagram Live; also Wednesday at same time)

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

“Fader Fort”: Jim James, the Head and the Heat, Deer Tick, Jaden Smith, ?uestlove, Tune-Yards, Moses Sumney, Sigrid, Vic Mensa, Kesha, Finneas, DJ Shadow, Noah Cyrus

10 a.m.-7 p.m. PT on Tuesday/Wednesday; each broadcast will remain online for 24 hours

(via Fader website; 40+ acts marathon, day-long broadcast to raise money for charities helping those hardest by pandemic)

watch here

Jason Mraz

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Ravyn Lenae

8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT

(via Levi’s Instagram Live)

click here

“Shut In & Sing”: Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Combs, Candi Carpenter, Simi Stone

3 p.m. ET, noon ET

(via StageIt, 2 hours)

access here

Jordan Davis

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via his Instagram Live)

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

New Hope Club

10:59 a.m. ET, 7:59 a.m. PT

(via their Instagram and YouTube)

click here

Scotty McCreery

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Diplo: The Thomas Wesley Show

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Lily Moore

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

click here

Airborne Toxic Event

12:45 p.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. PT

(via Facebook)

click here

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Sigrid and ?uestlove

8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT

(via Levi’s Instagram Live)

click here

Good Charlotte

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

click here

“Shut In & Sing”: Emily Saliers, Glen Phillips, Ben Arthur, Be Steadwill

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via StageIt, 2 hours)

access here

Scotty McCreery

8:20 p.m. ET, 5:20 PT

(via Facebook)

https://www.facebook.com/thebig999coyotecountry/

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

Ben Gibbard

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, every Thursday)

click here

Lila Drew

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

click here

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Burna Boy and Kiana Lede

8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT

(via Levi’s Instagram Live)

click here

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

Hozier

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram)

click here

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Ben Folds

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Baylee Littrell

4 p.m.

(via his Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)

Surrender Hill

1:30 P.M. ET, 10:30 PT

(via Facebook and Instagram)

here or here

Melissa Etheridge

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

Michael McDermott

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

via Stage It





IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):

Orville Peck 3/23 here

Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)

Picture This 3/23 (video here)

Bastille 3/22 (video here)

Miguel 3/22 (video here)

Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)

Hozier 3/20 (video here)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)

Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)

Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)

Common 3/19 (video here)

Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)

John Legend 3/17 (video here)

Chris Martin 3/16 (video here)

Volbeat watch here

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here