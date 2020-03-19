×

Today’s Music Live-Streams: Willie Nelson, Niall Horan, Common, Indigo Girls, Gary Lightbody, Kalie Shorr

Plus, in the coming days: Hozier, OneRepublic, Bela Fleck and more.

Willie Nelson
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Today’s music live-streams include live performances from Niall Horan, Common, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, the Indigo Girls, Kalie Shorr, Ashley McBryde, Rachel Wammack, Janiva Magness and Grant-Lee Phillips.

More than that, there’s an entire festival that’s been taken online: the Luck Family Reunion, previously scheduled to take its annual bow at Willie Nelson’s place outside of Austin, has now been moved indoors — your indoors. It’ll take place for five hours starting at 7 p.m. ET and, besides Nelson, include guests like sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Margo Price, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff and Paul Cauthen.

A starry slate is also on deck for Friday, with live web performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday also brings a transplanted music festival, and one very different from Willie Nelson’s: it’s the online version of the EDM-focused Ultra Festival, for your home rave needs.

A few generous artists continue to turn up for daily appearances, including Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Records has just announced a series of daily concerts to be webcast at noon Nashville time every day from its flagship Tennessee location (the first already happened with new age pedal steel player Luke Schneider), so check back in for those announcements.

Here are our updated listings for the coming days:

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)
access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook

Niall Horan
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Common
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Indigo Girls
6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT
(via Facebook live)
click here for access

Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, via Key)
access here

Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(via Facebook)
access here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
3 p.m. GMT
(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
access here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here

Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Tyler Booth
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here

Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook)
access on Facebook

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Hozier
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

OneRepublic
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
access here

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)
access here

Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Temecula Road
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
access here

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Appalachian Road Show
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)
click here

 

PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

Keith Urban
home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)
watch here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
via Facebook Live and Instagram
for access, click here

Shenandoah with guests Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin
free, via Facebook Live
access on each artist’s Facebook page or here
Rhett Miller
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
click Stage It

Mitchell Tenpenny (Guest on “Risky Jam”)
free, via Instagram
access on Instagram

Jordan Davis
free, via Facebook and Instagram
access here

Portugal. The Man
free, “a few songs,” via Chipotle’s Instagram
access here

