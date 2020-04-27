Music Biz Hosts Webinar on Live Music Industry in the Age of Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the live-entertainment industry the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has formed to fight for the survival of independent venues and their employees, as well the communities around them.

Consisting of more than 800 venues, including New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom and the Troubador in Los Angeles, NIVA, which recently appealed to Congress for more aid during the pandemic, will participate with Live Nation’s Crew Nation on Music Biz’s webinar series on Zoom today (Monday, April 27) on efforts to protect independent venues and the live-music market.

Music Biz president Portia Sabin will interview Nurit Smith of Crew Nation , along with Marauder’s Rev. Moose and First Avenue’s Dayna Frank, representing NIVA, on Monday (4/27) at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT here.

Join on Zoom at BIT.LY/MUSICBIZLIVE1

The panel is part of the Music Biz LIVE! Series, which is described as “a new weekly community check-in interview series,” held via Zoom, to allow the music community to touch base with how the industry is responding to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and adjusting to what “the new normal” may look like going forward. Each session will also showcase a collection of the latest relief efforts available to those in need.

Head here for more information: https://musicbiz.org/news/music-biz-to-debut-new-livestream-interview-series-music-biz-live/

Every Other Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Music Biz President Portia Sabin will interview high-level executives from around the industry to discuss how their companies are supporting their employees and industry peers in this trying time, and deliver how-to guides and best practices for using available tools to circumvent the challenges the industry currently faces.

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Sabin will sit down with members of a different industry subset to share how the ongoing health crisis is affecting them and how they’ve adapted to the rapid changes in our industry and world.