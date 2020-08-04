BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin to Perform on MTV’s VMAs

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will perform at MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards, airing live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. The show will feature BTS’ first VMA performance and the TV debut of the group’s new English single, “Dynamite,” set for release on Aug. 21.

Last year, the South Korean boy band (RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook) made VMAs history as the winner of a new best K-pop category for their single “Boy With Luv.” Their newest single “ON” has been nominated for three categories this year — for best choreography, best pop video and best K-pop.

MTV also announced Doja Cat and J Balvin among the first round of performers. Doja Cat has scored three nominations, song of the year, PUSH best new artist and best direction, for her single “Say So,” and J Balvin, four in best collaboration and best Latin video. Additional sets will be revealed shortly.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations, nabbing nine categories each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weekend with six nominations. All four have been nominated for video of the year, the program’s most coveted category.

MTV announced this year’s nominations via Twitter’s voice note, the first awards show to use the feature. Two new quarantine-themed categories have also been introduced: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

Fans can now vote for the winners in 15 categories on MTV’s website through Aug. 23, while voting for PUSH best new artist will continue until the awards ceremony on Aug. 30. The stage, as the VMAs promo below boasts, will be New York City.

The 2020 VMAs is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barbara Bialkowski. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Lisa Lauricella is executive in charge of music talent, and Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent.