MTV’s VMAs to Be Held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center With ‘Limited or No’ Audience, Governor Cuomo Says

An MTV rep confirmed to Variety last month that the network was working with city officials to hold the VMAs at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 30, and said further details would be forthcoming. On Monday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the show will take place with “limited or no audience,” which is the first advance in the news since that first announcement.

In the weeks since, Barclays became an epicenter of the Black Lives Matter protests in New York, which adds another layer of bothcomplication and relevance to holding an awards show at the venue.

“We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety late in May. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

It would mark a return to the Barclays Center for the VMAs, which were held at the venue in 2013 shortly after its opening. Notable winners from 2019 included video of the year for Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” and artist of the year to Ariana Grande.

While a traditional physical production is the goal, according to one source familiar with the plans, the network is keeping safety top of mind and exploring virtual performances and an audience-free show, among other contingency plans.

MTV sent out save the date notices to top agents and talent reps late in May, indicating the program would move forward in its traditional format. As the industry waits and watches for decisions from top awards franchises like the Academy Awards and the Emmys, MTV owner Viacom has been tinkering with its branded live events.