Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), followed by BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom received five nods. The global music awards show also added new categories best Latin, video for good and best virtual live.
Gaga’s nominations include best artist, best pop and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on “Rain On Me,” which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. (Gaga won five VMAs on the U.S. edition, which aired Aug. 30). BTS and Bieber’s nods include biggest fans and best pop, which is sure to provide a contentious outcome as Army and Beliebers go head to head.
The EMAs will also bring back local honors, with nominations that include Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for best U.S. act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for best Canadian act and Dua Lipa for best U.K. and Ireland act, among others.
DaBaby, Doja Cat and YUNGBLUD, among others, will vie for Best New Artist, while Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK and Little Mix will be among those competing for Best Group.
The two-hour-long show, which is in its 27th year, will air globally on MTV internationally Nov. 8. Fans can cast their votes until Nov. 2.
Details on performers and presenters will be announced soon.
COMPLETE LIST — 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES
BEST VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “everything i wanted”
Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, “POPSTAR” ft. Drake
Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “The Man”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
BEST ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
BTS, “Dynamite”
DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
BEST COLLABORATION
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”
Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo
Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”
BEST POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”
H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World
Little Mix, UNCancelled
Maluma, Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
BEST ACT (Home Region)
Lady Gaga (US)
Megan Thee Stallion (US)
Cardi B (US)
Justin Bieber (CANADA)
The Weeknd (CANADA)
Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)
+more