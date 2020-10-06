Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), followed by BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom received five nods. The global music awards show also added new categories best Latin, video for good and best virtual live.

Gaga’s nominations include best artist, best pop and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on “Rain On Me,” which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. (Gaga won five VMAs on the U.S. edition, which aired Aug. 30). BTS and Bieber’s nods include biggest fans and best pop, which is sure to provide a contentious outcome as Army and Beliebers go head to head.

The EMAs will also bring back local honors, with nominations that include Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for best U.S. act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for best Canadian act and Dua Lipa for best U.K. and Ireland act, among others.

DaBaby, Doja Cat and YUNGBLUD, among others, will vie for Best New Artist, while Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK and Little Mix will be among those competing for Best Group.

The two-hour-long show, which is in its 27th year, will air globally on MTV internationally Nov. 8. Fans can cast their votes until Nov. 2.

Details on performers and presenters will be announced soon.

COMPLETE LIST — 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “everything i wanted”

Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled, “POPSTAR” ft. Drake

Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “The Man”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

BEST ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

BTS, “Dynamite”

DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”

Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo

Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready”

BEST POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

BEST NEW

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”

Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”

H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World

Little Mix, UNCancelled

Maluma, Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)

Lady Gaga (US)

Megan Thee Stallion (US)

Cardi B (US)

Justin Bieber (CANADA)

The Weeknd (CANADA)

Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)

