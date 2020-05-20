Motown Records Launches The ABC Initiative to Aid Communities During COVID-19

Motown Records announced on Wednesday it has launched The ABC Initiative, a multi-faceted campaign focused on helping communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to the tune of the The Jackson 5 classic, the campaign will bring immediate aid to the hungry, small businesses owners and those most vulnerable in the face of the global crisis. Over the 13-week period, the label will unveil social media content tied to the alphabet that will include topics from action, fake news, jobs to nurses, side hustles and xenophobia.

“Motown is a label that was birthed in community and has always led by example,” said Ethiopia Habtemariam, president of Motown and executive vice president of Capitol Music Group. “#MotownABCs will uplift our artists and their work, other creators, Black and Brown-owned businesses and various non-profit relief efforts. At the heart of this campaign is what is at the very heart of our label: being an unfaltering pillar of strength for our community in times of levity and in times of crisis.”

The #MotownABCs is meant to reflect how life in quarantine has made people “get back to basics.” #MotownABCs highlights include: heritage grants for Black and Brown-owned businesses who will each receive an $800 gift to help support their operations, funding 100,000 meals for families and individuals in need via a donation made to Feeding America, subsidizing 2,800 meals to children in need living in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago via a donation to #HashtagLunchbag and families can access custom coloring page printables featuring classic and current Motown artists, created by Black visual artist Laci Jordan.

The ABC Initiative is created and executed by Inside Projects, a Los Angeles-based creative agency.