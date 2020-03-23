Monday Music Live-Streams: Christine and Queens, James Blake, Brandy Clark, More

Christine and the Queens represent the country of France in leading a listing of Monday’s live-streamed music performances, while a pair of country music queens, Brandy Clark and Ashley McBryde, get their own turns at serenading fans in this new world of web-only concerts.

Also on deck are James Blake, Years & Years, Morgan Wallen, Vance Joy, Picture This, Hot Club of Los Angeles and others, all free on Instagram Live or Facebook Live. A Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood performance on his SiriusXM channel requires a satellite subscription. Old 97s fans can look for a Rhett Miller ticketed program on StageIt.

Here are today’s streams to look out and listen for:

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Christine and the Queens

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

James Blake

3 p.m. ET, noon ET

(via Instagram Live)

Years & Years

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(via Instagram Live)

Morgan Wallen

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Instagram and Facebook)

Picture This

5 p.m ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Vance Joy

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook Live and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood

5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT

(via RFD-TV, the Heartland Network and artists’ Facebook pages)

Abby Anderson

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via Instagram and Facebook)

Hot Club of Los Angeles

midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT

(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)

JP Cooper

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram)

Walker County

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

George Shingleton

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(every Tuesday, via Facebook)

Finn Wolfhard

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Instagram Live)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

Robyn Hitchcock

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube and Instagram)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

Shannon McNally

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(via StageIt)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via YouTube)

PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

Chris Young

(via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

Katie Couric

(via Instagram Live)

Evanescence

(via Instagram Live)

Miguel

(via Instagram Live)

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson

(via Instagram Live, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund)

Gabby Barrett

(via Instagram and Facebook)

Bastille

(via Instagram Live)

Alex Aiono

(via Instagram Live)

Chris Janson

(via Instagram)

Anthony Hamilton

(via Instagram, part of Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)

Jewel

via Facebook and Instagram

Rufus Wainwright

(via Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling

(via Instagram)

Juanes

(via Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

(via Mendes’ Instagram page)

Hozier

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

OneRepublic

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

(via Facebook Live)

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond

(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)

Julianne Hough

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

Kassi Ashton

(via Instagram)

Chevel Shepherd

(via Facebook)

Temecula Road

(via Facebook)

Whiskey Jam’s “Risky Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan

(via Instagram)

Sofi Tukker

(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)

“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War

(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)

Niall Horan

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

Common

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

Brad Paisley

(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)

Indigo Girls

(via Facebook live)

Kalie Shorr

($5.99, via Key)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

Michael Ray

(via Instagram)

Riley Green

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

via Instagram

Keith Urban

home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

via Facebook Live and Instagram

