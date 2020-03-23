×

Monday Music Live-Streams: Christine and Queens, James Blake, Brandy Clark, More

Ashley McBryde, Years & Years, Morgan Wallen, Vance Joy and Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood will also perform live.

Christine and the Queens at Coachella 2019
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Christine and the Queens represent the country of France in leading a listing of Monday’s live-streamed music performances, while a pair of country music queens, Brandy Clark and Ashley McBryde, get their own turns at serenading fans in this new world of web-only concerts.

Also on deck are James Blake, Years & Years, Morgan Wallen, Vance Joy, Picture This, Hot Club of Los Angeles and others, all free on Instagram Live or Facebook Live. A Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood performance on his SiriusXM channel requires a satellite subscription. Old 97s fans can look for a Rhett Miller ticketed program on StageIt.

Here are today’s streams to look out and listen for:

 

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)
access here

Christine and the Queens
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

James Blake
3 p.m. ET, noon ET
(via Instagram Live)
access here

Years & Years
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Morgan Wallen
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Instagram and Facebook)

Picture This
5 p.m ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Vance Joy
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Instagram Live, part of “Together at Home” series)

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook Live and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood
5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT
(via RFD-TV, the Heartland Network and artists’ Facebook pages)
click here

Abby Anderson
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via Instagram and Facebook)

Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here

JP Cooper
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Walker County
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook)
click here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt)

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

 

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

George Shingleton
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(every Tuesday, via Facebook)
click here

Finn Wolfhard
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live)

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt)

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(via StageIt)

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

 

PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

Chris Young
(via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)
click here

Katie Couric
(via Instagram Live)

Evanescence 
(via Instagram Live)

Miguel
(via Instagram Live)

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson
(via Instagram Live, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund)
click here

Gabby Barrett
(via Instagram and Facebook)
click here

Bastille
(via Instagram Live)

Alex Aiono
(via Instagram Live)

Chris Janson
(via Instagram)
click here

Anthony Hamilton
(via Instagram, part of Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)
click here

Jewel
via Facebook and Instagram
access here

Rufus Wainwright
(via Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling
(via Instagram)

Juanes
(via Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
(via Mendes’ Instagram page)
click here

Hozier
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

OneRepublic
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
(via Facebook Live)
access here

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond
(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)
access here

Julianne Hough
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Kassi Ashton
(via Instagram)
access here

Chevel Shepherd
(via Facebook)
click here

Temecula Road
(via Facebook)
access here

Whiskey Jam’s “Risky Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan
(via Instagram)
click here

Sofi Tukker
(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War
(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)
access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook

Niall Horan
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Common
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here

Brad Paisley
(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)
click here

Indigo Girls
(via Facebook live)
click here for access

Kalie Shorr
($5.99, via Key)
access here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
access here

Michael Ray
(via Instagram)
click here

Riley Green
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
via Instagram
click here

Keith Urban
home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)
watch here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
via Facebook Live and Instagram
for access, click here

Jordan Davis
free, via Facebook and Instagram
access here

Portugal. The Man
free, “a few songs,” via Chipotle’s Instagram
access here

