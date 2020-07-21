Mitch Slater, Concert Industry Trailblazer, Dies at 59

Mitch Slater, a trailblazer of the concert promotion business, died on July 21 following an extended illness. He was 59.

His brother, former Capitol Records CEO Andy Slater, commented:

“To most people he was one of the architects of the modern concert era, but to me he was my baby brother. When he started in music, I said if you’re half as good at business as you are as a brother, you’ll be a great success. He far exceeded that mark. … Our father taught us that our word had to be honored. Anyone who knew Mitch, knew that he lived by that. … Our bond was as strong as it gets. A piece of me is gone. A piece of anyone who knew him is gone. Rest In Peace, little brother.”

Slater was partnered with Ron Delsener in Delsener/Slater Presents, which was founded in 1988 and went on to become one of the most successful independent promotion outfits in the northeast and beyond. The company was acquired by SFX Entertainment in 1996, and later by Metropolitan Entertainment Group. Prior to joining Delsener, Slater was director of booking at Madison Square Garden.

Delsener shared a photo of himself with Slater upon learning of his friend’s death:

Slater joined SFX Entertainment where he held the position of executive vice president and worked directly with the late SFX head Robert Sillerman. Later rebranded CKX, the company went on to acquire the Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali estates along with 19 Entertainment, which had an ownership in the “American Idol” franchise as well as “So You Think You can Dance.”

Among his philanthropic efforts, Slater was a longtime board member of LIFEbeat, a music industry nonprofit focused on sexual health that was launched in the wake of the AIDS epidemic. He served as board president from 1999 to 2012. Slater’s name can also be found at Muhlenberg College, where the Slater Family Scholarship is awarded yearly to a qualifying student in financial need.

Slater was an avid Mets fan and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Backyard Sports Cares.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Slater and daughters Lana, Amelia, Julia, brother Andrew and mother Rita.