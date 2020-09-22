Mint Talent Group Launched by Former WME, Paradigm, CAA Music Agents

C.J. Strock, formerly of William Morris Endeavor, joins Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, formerly of Paradigm Talent Agency to form Mint Talent Group, the new company announced early Tuesday. Founding agents include Mary Allen and Cassie Siegel (formerly of Madison House); Michael Morris and Ryan Owens (formerly of Paradigm); Peter Wiederlight (ex-WME) and Logan Handelsman (ex-CAA). Mint is a booking agency and entertainment company, “re-imagined with an artist-centric model that advocates career longevity,” according to the announcement.
The roster proudly includes such artists as Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jr., Mavis Staples, Rising Appalachia, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Steel Pulse, Stephen Marley, and Taj Mahal, among many others. The full client roster below.
In addition to core booking representation — which also include brand partnerships, private and corporate booking, as well as voice-over, TV and film — Mint will guide clients through a “reimagination of the agency marketing department via a proprietary 47 point marketing plan designed to embrace new technologies,” the announcement continues. Clients will also enjoy access to a premier artist fan club ticketing platform.
Strock said, “I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the Mint Family. I am very proud of my partners, employees, and top to bottom across the Music client roster and Sports properties. Let’s go!”
McAuliff added, “The goal of Mint is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family.” Egenthal added, “At Mint, we are building a foundation that supports both Artists and Agents growth for the entirety of their careers’… all the while carving out charitable and benevolent causes to support and empower with our efforts.”
Inaugural Mint Roster:
Acoustic Alchemy
Alejandro Escovedo
Allman Brothers Band
Ambrose Akinmusire
Antonio Sanchez
Apashe
Art Garfunkel
Artikal Sound System
Axel Thesleff
Ayla Nereo
Bag Raiders
Ballyhoo!
Big Band of Brothers
Bill Frisell
Blackberry Smoke
Blind Boys of Alabama
Bob James
Boyfriend
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Brian McKnight
Brother Ali
Carla Morrison
Cas Haley
Charles Lloyd
Charlie Musselwhite
Charlie Starr
Chris Botti
Chris Roberts
CloZee
Collie Buddz
Dave Grusin
Dave Grusin & Lee Ritenour
David Ramirez
Deb Talan
Desert Dwellers
Doctor Lo
Dub Inc.
Dub Trio
Defunk
Dumpstaphunk
East Forest
El Ten Eleven
Erasure
Foundation of Funk
Fourplay
Freddy & Francine
GA-20
Gabriel Kelley
Gaby Moreno
George Porter Jr.
God Street Wine
Great Peacock
Helmet
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
HIRIE
Jaimoe
Joe Ely
John Mayall
Jon Cleary
Josh Kelley
Keznamdi
Kitchen Dwellers
Kuinka
Lee Ritenour
Lucia Micarelli
LUZCID
Magnolia Boulevard
Marc Cohn
Mason Jennings
Mavis Staples
MEMBA
Mersiv
Mike Love
Moon Hooch
Moziah
National Park Radio
Neal Francis
New Breed Brass Band
New Orleans Jazz Orchestra / NOJO 7
Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves
North Mississippi Allstars
Orquesta Akokan
Passafire
Paz Dylan
Pocket Protection
Rebel Souljahz
Rising Appalachia
Rome in Silver
Sammy Miller and The Congregation
Satsang
Shemekia Copeland
Space & Harmony
Steel Pulse
Stephen Marley
Stick Figure
Taj Mahal
The Elovaters
The Flatlanders
The Green
The Movement
The Orb
The Shady Recruits
The Weepies
The Wild Feathers
Trevor Hall
Tripp St.
Vanic
White Denim
Yaim