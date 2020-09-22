Mint Talent Group Launched by Former WME, Paradigm, CAA Music Agents

C.J. Strock, formerly of William Morris Endeavor, joins Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, formerly of Paradigm Talent Agency to form Mint Talent Group, the new company announced early Tuesday. Founding agents include Mary Allen and Cassie Siegel (formerly of Madison House); Michael Morris and Ryan Owens (formerly of Paradigm); Peter Wiederlight (ex-WME) and Logan Handelsman (ex-CAA). Mint is a booking agency and entertainment company, “re-imagined with an artist-centric model that advocates career longevity,” according to the announcement.

The roster proudly includes such artists as Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jr., Mavis Staples, Rising Appalachia, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Steel Pulse, Stephen Marley, and Taj Mahal, among many others. The full client roster below.

In addition to core booking representation — which also include brand partnerships, private and corporate booking, as well as voice-over, TV and film — Mint will guide clients through a “reimagination of the agency marketing department via a proprietary 47 point marketing plan designed to embrace new technologies,” the announcement continues. Clients will also enjoy access to a premier artist fan club ticketing platform.

Strock said, “I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the Mint Family. I am very proud of my partners, employees, and top to bottom across the Music client roster and Sports properties. Let’s go!”

McAuliff added, “The goal of Mint is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family.” Egenthal added, “At Mint, we are building a foundation that supports both Artists and Agents growth for the entirety of their careers’… all the while carving out charitable and benevolent causes to support and empower with our efforts.”

Inaugural Mint Roster:

