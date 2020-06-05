Benefit Album of Minneapolis Artists Released by Tompkins Square Records

In response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, Tompkins Square Records today released “Out of the Ashes,” a 16-track compilation album of area artists that will benefit two charitable organizations in the city. The full lineup appears below.

The two organizations the compilation benefits are MIGIZI, which aims to “nurture the development of Native American youth in order to unleash their creativity and dreams,” and the offices of which were destroyed by a fire late last month. It also benefits the Association for Black Economic Power, which is partnering with Pimento to provide financial relief to black businesses without insurance that were set on fire during the protests.

The album was compiled by Matt Sowell (with “slight assist” by Tompkins Square).

The album is exclusively available on Bandcamp, which on Friday (June 5) is waiving its fee, so that all proceeds, in this case, go to the organizations.

Order it here.

Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson – Ko Yimbi Ko Nirmala Rajasekar – Ragi Thandiro Steve Tibbetts – Our55406 Mikyoung park and Soojin Lee – The Long Long Night Charlie Parr – A Meditation for George Floyd Keith Lee – Song of Minnehaha Paul Metzger – Bemsha Swing Dakota Dave Hull – Hard Times Phil Heywood – Vermillion Steve Palmer – Currie Park Blues Tim Sparks – Downbeat on Delancey Street (Thanks to Joseph Moskowitz) Adam Kiesling – Payday John Saint Pelvyn – Auto Zone (Softly Gone) Thomas Nordlund – Through the Clearing Oscar Tengo – Midway

16.Matt Sowell – Minnesota