Miley Cyrus Slays Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ on ‘SNL’ (Watch)

Miley Cyrus was the surprise musical guest for the April 25 “At Home” edition of “Saturday Night Live.” The singer performed a cover of Pink Floyd’s classic “Wish You Were Here” while seated fireside and accompanied by Andrew Watt, a noted guitarist, songwriter and all-around hitmaker, who recently recovered from coronavirus and spoke of the frightening experience on social media. The musician now carries antibodies which may have some impact on reacquiring the virus and is donating his blood to further research the makeup of COVID-19.

Cyrus’ raspy take on the iconic song was just what the doctor ordered, so to speak, as she stayed true to the simplicity of the 1975 original but injected it with a somber sense of urgency. No embellishments needed.

Watt, on a 12-string acoustic guitar, also didn’t stray from one of the most recognized melodies in the history of music. Having recently collaborated with a diverse array of artists — Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, among them — Watt’s next project is executive-producing Cyrus’ forthcoming, yet-to-be-scheduled album.

Watch the performance below.

“SNL” opened its second-ever “At Home” edition with Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci in a sobering address about coronavirus, but rather than reaching for jokes, the show used its platform to deliver real information about the state of the pandemic.

At the end of the sketch, Pitt pulled off his Fauci wig and thanked the real Dr. Fauci for his “calm and clarity during this unnerving time.” He also thanked the medical workers, first responders and their respective families.