Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ Re-Enters the Charts Following Joe Biden’s Victory

Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit single “Party in the U.S.A.” re-entered the charts on Saturday, following the announcement of the Democratic ticket’s presidential election win.

When the news broke in the morning, a non-official Twitter account under President-elect Joe Biden’s name wrote: “Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’” The account was later suspended by Twitter, but it got the point across.

Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus' Party In The U.S.A 🇺🇸❤️ #Elections2020 https://t.co/6Rkj6gSZHW — Joe Biden ➐ (@JoeBIdenns) November 7, 2020

Just under two hours later, the Twitter account Chart Data reported that the song had broke through the iTunes Top 200 chart in the U.S. The song has since been picked up by multiple radio stations across the country.

Cyrus responded to her song’s reemergence via Twitter, sharing her excitement for Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory. “Now this is a party in the U.S.A.!” she wrote.

Cyrus also retweeted videos shared by her fans, showing people out in the streets of New York City, Washington D.C. and other cities, jamming and singing along to the track.

Following a historic, unusual election cycle, the 2020 presidential election wrapped this morning with Biden winning over President Donald Trump. Hollywood stars have been using their platform all year to encourage their fans to vote, and many of them took to social media on Saturday to share their excitement for America’s 46th president, as well as the end of Trump’s reign in the White House.

In October, Cyrus hosted an Instagram Live with Harris, in which the then vice presidential candidate spoke to the importance of voting and how young people can make a difference in today’s political environment. Harris also shared her campaign trail playlist and her favorite song, “Work That” by Mary J. Blige.

Late Thursday night, Cyrus released “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix),” a track that mashes up her own single, “Midnight Sky,” with Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” Cyrus announced the surprise release via Instagram, writing, “Stevie Nicks has always been my idol and an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator.”