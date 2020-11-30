Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X Star in Amazon Music’s ‘Holiday Plays’

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will star in the first episode of “Holiday Plays,” Amazon Music’s first holiday special, taking place on Tuesday (Dec. 1) at 8 p.m. ET. The show marks her first performance since the release of her new album “Plastic Hearts.” Lil Nas X will kick off the episode, performing his new single, “Holiday” — which has an amazing video as well — for the first time.

Cyrus’ set will include a mix of songs from her upcoming album including “Prisoner,” “Midnight Sky” and “Plastic Hearts,” and, continuing her recent streak of inspired covers, a reimagined version of Wham!’s holiday classic hit, “Last Christmas.”

She will perform on a set that is “Plastic Hearts” “come to life,” according to the announcement, “littered with photos of herself in an over-the-top maximalist style. Miley will perform surrounded by pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade, within a replica of her own childhood bedroom.”

Cyrus said, “This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life. We all have a history and I’ve had an incredibly unique life: I’ve been on magazines and posters since I was a kid, and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard, and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution – embracing all versions of it.”

For his part, Lil Nas X will perform on an “extravagant” set inspired by his eye-popping video for “Holiday,” which is set on Christmas Even, 2220. The set comes “complete with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped robotic reindeer,” according to the announcement.

Lil Nas X is not only performing, but will host the entire series as a different Holiday alter-ego each night, which will include a Q&A with each artist inside a custom-made rave grotto backstage at the theatre. The Holiday Plays series will continue December 8 with a performance from Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, who will perform her breakout single, “Ex,” and other tracks from her debut album as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the holiday classic, “The Christmas Song. ”

The series will conclude with Foo Fighters on December 15, who will play songs from across their 25-year career as well as a cover of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut, “Run Rudolph Run.”

To watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays, fans can tune in beginning December 1 at 8pm ET for a limited time. Customers across the world can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch; and in the U.S., customers can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until Dec. 31.