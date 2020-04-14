Miley Cyrus to Highlight Heroes All Week on Instagram Show ‘Bright Minded’

Miley Cyrus is switching up her daily Instagram show “Bright Minded” for a one-week special to honor the heroes working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been creating their own content from the comfort of their homes –– including Cyrus. The 27-year-old, who started her instagram show in March, has launched “Highlighting Heroes,” which focuses on shining the spotlight on individuals “who are working tirelessly and courageously to serve others during this critical time.”

Cyrus kicked off the first episode, which went live on Monday, with special guests Dr. Oscar Maitas, an ICU Doctor on COVID-19 Unit in New Orleans, and Dr. Syra Madad, a recognized leader in public health.

Dr. Maitas, who volunteered to work on one of the only COVID-19 floors at his hospital in New Orleans, spoke with the star about how the virus has affected the culture of the popular city.

“This is a city that strives on the service industry, on the nightlife, on the music industry, on street vendors, on people that are just out there serving the tourists,” said the medical professional, “and all of a sudden we have this shocking situation that seems to have paralyzed a little bit of that beautiful culture.”

Dr. Maitas went on to explain how his hospital has adapted to treating critical care patients and trying to minimize cross contamination and exposure to doctors and nurses. He ended the conversation by stressing the importance of social distancing and staying at home in order to flatten the curve.

Next, Cyrus spoke with Dr. Madad, a senior director for New York City’s health and hospitals special pathogens programs, about how she is balancing being a mother of three and working the frontlines of this pandemic.

“For me, right now, it’s one of the most exhausting periods of my life, but it’s also one of the moments where I am really proud of everything that is going on behind the scenes with healthcare workers and, you know, the amazing fight they are fighting in combating COVID-19,” said Dr. Madad.

The pair went on to share how important this time is for everyone to improve and be aware of their own health in order to avoid developing conditions that could make someone a high-risk individual.

“This is something where we all need to come together as one, not as one government, but as one society, Dr. Madad told Cyrus, “because we’re all in it together and everyone one of us plays a part in this pandemic.”

Cyrus will continue her special, “Highlighting Heroes,” all week and individuals can use the hashtag #HighlightingHeroes on Instagram and Twitter to submit a hero they believe should be recognized on the show.

“Bright Minded” with Cyrus airs everyday at 11:30 a.m. PT on Miley’s Instagram.