Mika to Stage ‘I Love Beirut’ Livestream Benefit for Lebanon Explosion Relief

Lebanese-British singer-songwriter Mika will stage a livestreamed concert to raise funds and awareness for relief in the wake of the explosion in Beirut last month that killed more than 200 people and devastated a large area in the country’s capital.

His “I Love Beirut” benefit concert will take place on Saturday 19 September and will be live-streamed across four time zones via YouTube. Tickets cost £10 / $10 / €10 and will be available from TicketMaster alongside the GoFundMe campaign, where people can make additional donations to the cause with 100% of all proceeds being split across Red Cross Lebanon and Save the Children Lebanon.

“After all the years of civil war, financial crisis and political upheaval, the news of the tragic explosion was unbelievable,” Mika said. “Although far away, my heart broke for the families losing their homes, their livelihoods and their loved ones in this catastrophe. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I am staging a live stream concert in aid of the people of the city. Beirut has been through so much and the resilience and strength the Lebanese people is undeniable. I have no doubt that the city will recover and the unique life of this magical city will resume once again. Beirut is the place of my birth, is part of me and will always be in my heart. ‘I [Love] Beirut’.

The explosion left an estimated 300,000 people homeless. Hospitals in Beirut are overrun with wounded people, with some being referred to Tripoli, 50 miles to the north, for treatment.

Donations to be made at: http://gfme.co/ilovebeirut

Concert live stream times around the world:

Livestream #1 – UK & Ireland (8pm BST / IST)

Livestream #2 – Europe (9pm CEST / 8pm BST)

Livestream #3 – North America & Central/South America (6pm PDT / 9pm EDT)

Livestream #4 – Australia, New Zealand and Asia (8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 7pm JST and KST)

(NB: Live stream in Australia / Asia to occur on the following day).