MIDEM 2020 Conference Cancelled, Reboots as Digital Edition

Variety Staff

CREDIT: © V. DESJARDINS - Image & Co

Reed MIDEM announces that Midem 2020, which was due to take place June 2-5 in Cannes, is cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus. The next edition of Midem will take place June 1-4, 2021, in Cannes.

“The situation related to the coronavirus is changing daily, as are government announcements and restrictions. These impact the way that we all lead our lives and conduct business. Given the uncertainty surrounding the virus and companies’ concerns for the safety of their people, it is not possible to hold Midem in June in Cannes,” said Alexandre Deniot, Midem Director. “The Midem team is working hard to support the industry during this challenging time, especially artists and companies that have been hardest hit and when global music unity is more important than ever,” added Alexandre Deniot.

Midem is re-loading with a new format, the Midem Digital Edition. This online service, accessible to all, aims to bring the global music community together to discuss, collaborate and share solutions with a focus on the most impacted music stakeholders.

During June 2-5, 2020, wherever customers are in the world, they will be invited to be part of the Midem Digital Edition. This will feature livestreamed keynote sessions, talks and presentations, as well as opportunities for online conversations and speed-meetings between participants. Details of the service will be shared in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to bringing everyone together at Midem 2021 in Cannes June 1-4 to celebrate the return of the music industry to healthy growth and the 55th anniversary of Midem. Until then, on behalf of all the Midem team, I hope you stay strong, stay connected and above all …stay safe,” concluded Alexandre Deniot.

 

