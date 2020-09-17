At ACM Awards, Mickey Guyton Gets to Ask America ‘What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,’ and They Tell Her Bravo

It’s one thing to be a “woman in country,” and another to be a female artist writing powerfully and emotionally about women in the country… the whole country. That’s what Mickey Guyton does in “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,” a stark but soaring ballad that is country music’s song of the year, whether any awards ever acknowledge it as such or not.

Guyton’s song was released too recently to be eligible for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The ACMs’ producers were determined to find a slot on the telecast anyway for what has up till this point in the year been a cult or niche song at best, figuring that it would provide a compelling television moment regardless of the song’s unfamiliarity, and maybe even Guyton’s, to the vast majority of viewers. As much as showcasing a gut-punch song, the goal was surely just as much to make belated history by spotlighting a Black woman singing her own music for the first time in the 55-year tenure of the show. To that end, they also could have asked Guyton to sing another anthem she released this year, “Black Like Me.” But “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” is, of her songs, the one that lays you out flat the quickest on first listen. It’s bold enough to suggest that in what is still James Brown’s man’s world, women and girls are still in for a lot of unhappy endings, and beginnings and middles.

But in being able to deliver this unsweetened of a message to a mass audience on a CBS telecast, Guyton got a happy ending of her own, and so did everyone who now knows about her talent.

Still in disbelief this just happened. Performing "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" at the @opry for the @acmawards was so incredibly special. Something I will remember forever. 💜 Thank you @keithurban for joining me. #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/3CCUe96ZUj — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) September 17, 2020

Of all the two dozen performances that were being broadcast either live or recently pre-recorded on Wednesday’s telecast, Guyton’s was the only one that was definitely going out in real time from the Grand Ole Opry House, with show host Keith Urban joining her on piano, serving as a sort of reassuringly curatorial presence as well as accompanist for anyone not quite immediately sure who or what they were seeing. This was actually Guyton’s second time bringing down the house with the song this year at one of Nashville’s most iconic locations, although in this case, with no audience on-site, it was an empty house. It would have been rewarding to see the song be greeted with a standing ovation, as it was when she premiered it at the Ryman Auditorium last winter, but a stunned quiet works, too, so this is a case where pandemic production conditions might’ve worked to a hardboiled tune’s advantage.

When she first sang the newly written song at the Ryman, it was for a private audience of Country Radio Seminar attendees who knew they were hearing something important — but whose ovation didn’t mean they would or could play it when a studio version was quickly rushed out as a single. It was never destined to be a radio hit, no matter how much DJs and programmers signaled their personal approval. But that’s okay, maybe; it would seem that Guyton might be one of those rare country artists, like Kacey Musgraves, who is destined to be “big on TV”… a place that’s not bad to be big on.

Wow. @MickeyGuyton that is a performance that will make people listen, think, and change. Me included. You are a force. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 17, 2020