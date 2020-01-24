×

Mick Jagger’s Rainy Day Podcasts, Warner Bros. Digital Networks Sign First-Look Deal

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josh Olson Mick Jagger Steve Bing Victoria Pearman
CREDIT: Warner Bros./Shutterstock

A podcast shingle co-created by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has inked a deal with a major studio.

Warner Bros. Digital Networks has signed a first-look deal with Rainy Day Podcasts, a new company from Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing and writer Josh Olson, with the aim of producing a number of original narrative podcasts.

“Everything starts with the word,” said the four partners in a statement. “We’re very excited to be working with Warner Bros. to create an environment where the best writers are free to pursue their passion projects with maximum creative freedom.”

The agreement ties Rainy Day to a slate of up to seven new podcast series based on original IP, and may include but are not limited to: scripted dramas or comedies, non-fiction or docuseries and talk or discussion podcasts. Rainy Day has an initial production deal with Allison Anders, the filmmaker behind “Grace of My Heart” and “Gas Food Lodging,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” screenwriter John Brancato, and writer-producer Zack Stentz, whose credits include films “Thor” and “X-Men: First Class” as well as “The Flash” TV series.

“Storytelling is at the core of everything we do at Warner Bros., and we look forward to expanding that mission to the world of original narrative podcasts,” said Warner Bros. Digital Networks senior VP of business strategy and operations Robert Steele. “We are extremely excited about this partnership with the Rainy Day team, a talented group of storytellers with an incredible track record of creating projects of the highest quality across multiple platforms.”

Jagger and Pearman formed Jagged Films in 1995, producing for both film and TV; its credits include “Shine a Light,” the Martin Scorsese documentary on the Rolling Stones, HBO drama “Vinyl,” Chadwick Boseman film “Get on Up,” and others.

Bing is the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, whose work includes Robert Zemeckis-directed “The Polar Express” and “Beowulf,” “Shine a Light,” Bob Marley documentary “Marley,” Neil Young documentary “Heart of Gold,” and other projects.

Olson has been nominated for an Academy Award for writing “A History of Violence,” a film that also earned him nominations from the Writers Guild and BAFTA. He penned two seasons of the “Bronzeville: audio drama, exec produced by and starring Laurence Fishburne and Larenz Tate, and co-hosts the podcast “The Movies That Made Me” with director Joe Dante.

More TV

  • Josh Olson Mick Jagger Steve Bing

    Mick Jagger's Rainy Day Podcasts, Warner Bros. Digital Networks Sign First-Look Deal

    A podcast shingle co-created by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has inked a deal with a major studio. Warner Bros. Digital Networks has signed a first-look deal with Rainy Day Podcasts, a new company from Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing and writer Josh Olson, with the aim of producing [...]

  • singapore Skyline

    Beach House Pictures Expands Production Capacity With Four Executive Hires

    Singapore-based TV production firm, Beach House Pictures is expanding its international and China-facing production capacity. It has hired four executives to join its senior management. Suzy Hounslow, who joins in a newly-created position as executive in charge of production, will be supervising and providing quality control across Beach House’s international output. She joins after a [...]

  • Shrill Season Two

    'Shrill' Boss on Annie's Season 2 Confidence, Fictionalizing a Goop Festival

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the second season of “Shrill,” streaming now on Hulu. While the first season of Hulu’s “Shrill” culminated in its protagonist Annie (Aidy Bryant) declaring, “Hello, I’m Fat” in a rogue article she posted on her employer’s website, the second season leans away from discussing [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Station 19'-'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover

    TV Ratings: 'Station 19'-'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Scores Series High 7 Million Viewers

    ABC scored big  TV ratings numbers on Thursday night thanks to the “Station 19”-“Grey’s Anatomy” crossover. The first part of the two-hour crossover delivered a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers, which represents a series high for “Station 19.” Part 2 built on its lead-in’s rating, scoring a 1.4 and 6.6 [...]

  • La jauría

    Amazon Prime Video Picks Four-Pack of Latin American Originals

    Amazon Prime Video in Latin America has added four new Amazon Original Series to their catalog from Argentina, Chile and Colombia, the first Originals from the territories. The series will be available on the platform in more than 200 countries and territories. Chile’s “La Jauría” (“The Pack”) already broadcast on domestic network TVN, will be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad