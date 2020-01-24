Mick Jagger’s Rainy Day Podcasts, Warner Bros. Digital Networks Sign First-Look Deal

A podcast shingle co-created by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has inked a deal with a major studio.

Warner Bros. Digital Networks has signed a first-look deal with Rainy Day Podcasts, a new company from Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing and writer Josh Olson, with the aim of producing a number of original narrative podcasts.

“Everything starts with the word,” said the four partners in a statement. “We’re very excited to be working with Warner Bros. to create an environment where the best writers are free to pursue their passion projects with maximum creative freedom.”

The agreement ties Rainy Day to a slate of up to seven new podcast series based on original IP, and may include but are not limited to: scripted dramas or comedies, non-fiction or docuseries and talk or discussion podcasts. Rainy Day has an initial production deal with Allison Anders, the filmmaker behind “Grace of My Heart” and “Gas Food Lodging,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” screenwriter John Brancato, and writer-producer Zack Stentz, whose credits include films “Thor” and “X-Men: First Class” as well as “The Flash” TV series.

“Storytelling is at the core of everything we do at Warner Bros., and we look forward to expanding that mission to the world of original narrative podcasts,” said Warner Bros. Digital Networks senior VP of business strategy and operations Robert Steele. “We are extremely excited about this partnership with the Rainy Day team, a talented group of storytellers with an incredible track record of creating projects of the highest quality across multiple platforms.”

Jagger and Pearman formed Jagged Films in 1995, producing for both film and TV; its credits include “Shine a Light,” the Martin Scorsese documentary on the Rolling Stones, HBO drama “Vinyl,” Chadwick Boseman film “Get on Up,” and others.

Bing is the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, whose work includes Robert Zemeckis-directed “The Polar Express” and “Beowulf,” “Shine a Light,” Bob Marley documentary “Marley,” Neil Young documentary “Heart of Gold,” and other projects.

Olson has been nominated for an Academy Award for writing “A History of Violence,” a film that also earned him nominations from the Writers Guild and BAFTA. He penned two seasons of the “Bronzeville: audio drama, exec produced by and starring Laurence Fishburne and Larenz Tate, and co-hosts the podcast “The Movies That Made Me” with director Joe Dante.