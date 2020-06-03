Michael Bublé Pledges $100,000 to ACLU Via Fan Matching Challenge

Michael Bublé has pledged $100,000 to the ACLU in a matching challenge to his fans “to be part of the solution to help seek justice and equal rights,” it was announced on Wednesday, June 3.

“Along with the rest of the world, I watched in horror as a policeman literally took the breath out of George Floyd,” said Buble, speaking of the unarmed black man who was killed at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. “This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights. I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world in these devastating times — as they express their outrage and need for real change.”

Buble, a four-time Grammy winner who has sold 60 million albums worldwide, according to his label, Warner Records, is pledging to match every donation to the ACLU up to $100,000.

The self-described “global citizen of the world,” who is quarantined with his family in his native Vancouver, Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic, added: “Each of us must do more than pray. We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism in whatever way we can. There is so much to do but for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens. If each of us do what we can, change can happen. Thank you and God bless you.”