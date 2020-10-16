Metallica to Play Pay-Per-View Acoustic Concert for Charity

Metallica are one of the world’s biggest rock bands, due in no small part to the fact that they’ve toured every single year since 1982. Like a lot of musicians, they’d planned to do the same this year, but then 2020 happened.

To make the best of the situation, the band is going to perform a live, acoustic pay-per-view set for charity from the band’s HQ in Northern California that will be streamed over Nugs.net, which has streamed and archived hundreds of Metallica shows. An auction will also be held, and 100% of proceeds from the event will go to their foundation, All Within My Hands. The charity has supported many food banks and education initiatives all over the country and the world.

Tickets for the November 14th, 2:00PM PST live stream on sale now via nugs.tv for $14.99. The performance will be made available for ticket holders to watch at any point, and as many times as they like within a 48-hour window from when they first start the stream. A select number of premium and VIP packages with show-specific merchandise from fan-favorite artist Wolfskulljack can be purchased at 2nu.gs/Metallica.

Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder and CEO, adds, “I’ve worked with Metallica for 25 years, and we’ve released hundreds of shows on nugs.net. We were looking forward to heading out on the road with them in 2020. Streaming videos from their archives for 26 weeks on Metallica Mondays helped fill the void during COVID, but nothing beats seeing the band perform live. Allowing fans to see the band live from their home studio in an effort to raise funds for All Within My Hands bridges the gap to connect fans worldwide with the band.”