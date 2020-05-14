‘Holding Space,’ Mental-Health Webinar for Music Industry People, Taking Place Every Thursday in May

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, No Other Agency, Good + Energy and Pretty Mental are hosting a series of Zoom talks with a certified therapist called “Holding Space,” an open conversation about mental health taking place every Thursday this month aimed at people in the music industry.

This Thursday’s conversation (May 14) takes place at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and is called “Identity and Ego” and will feature certified therapist Paula Sinisterra and her sister Valentina (cofounders of the Pretty Mental mental-health platform and podcast) speaking with Capitol Music Group SVP Amber Grimes, CaLVRN’s head of marketing Sean McNichol; Good + Energy co-ounder Kevon Jaundoo will moderate, while No Other Agency founder Danielle Quebrado Jimenez moderate. Next week’s topic will be “Cooperation vs Competition,” followed by “Mental Health in Marginalized Communities.”

To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/97373578536 (bit.ly/HoldingSpace2)

For more information, see the organization’s website: https://www.hldngspace.com/

The organizers hope to continue holding meetings beyond this month. “The bigger goal is to help integrate mental health safeguards into the foundation of the music industry, and overall just to have these conversations in the open,” said Quebrado Jimenez. “The reality is that most folks are dealing with some heavy mental health issues right now — both artists and the people that work with them — right now and we wanted to address that, since most people don’t have access to a therapist.”

Last week’s talk, which drew nearly 200 viewers, including SinceThe80’s Kei Henderson and Colors’ Brandon Payano.

SERIES GUESTS:

– Amber Grimes – SVP, Global Creative @ Capitol (ex- Spotify)

– Sean McNichol – Head of Marketing & Brand Partnerships @ LVRN

– Kei Henderson – Head of Marketing @ SinceThe80s (previously managed 21 Savage)

– Brandon Payano – Lead U.S. A&R of COLORS

– Management team behind Baby Rose