Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez With ‘Shots Fired’ Diss Track

The details around the July incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after an argument have dribbled out slowly over the past months, first in TMZ, then over social media and videos, then surveillance video of Lanez’s arrest that night, and last month in the lyrics to Lanez’s extremely long and self-absorbed album “Daystar.” It’s been a bizarre case, as few of the details have been revealed by law enforcement or conventional press.

And when Megan unveiled the tracklist for her debut album, “Good News,” earlier this week and the title of the first song was revealed to be “Shots Fired,” well, it amped up anticipation for the album even more.

The song is indeed a diss track obviously aimed at Lanez — although his name isn’t mentioned and she even taunts him with that fact. Not much major new information is revealed, with the exception of her apparently saying that the gun Lanez fired at her was loaded with pellets — which indirectly addresses Lanez’s lyric where he questions how Megan could have been shot without any injury to her bones or tendons. It also takes a shot at Lanez over his height.

The lyrics, largely taken from Genius.com, fill in some minor details and are excerpted below. After one quick listen to the album, it appears that she doesn’t address the incident again in her lyrics.

Lanez, who was charged with assault in connection with the incident based on Megan’s statements on social media, pleaded not guilty via his attorney at his arraignment earlier this week. He is due back in court in January.

