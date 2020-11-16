Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Money to Keep Quiet About Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has continued the slow drip of details about the July incident in which rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot after an argument. Lanez has repeatedly denied her accounts of the incident without directly saying he did not shoot her.

In a new interview with GQ, Megan claims that Lanez begged her not to say anything about the incident and offered Megan and an unidentified friend, who was also present at the time, money to stay quiet.

“[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan says, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ” (A lawyer for Lanez denied to GQ that the rapper offered Megan and her friend money.)

The incident took place after Megan, Lanez and two unidentified people had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. Police responded to reports of gunfire outside a different residence and, following a description provided by witnesses, pulled over the vehicle in which Megan, Lanez and the others were traveling. All three were forced by police to lay spread-eagled on the ground; surveillance footage shows Megan limping and leaving bloody footprints as she exits the vehicle. Lanez was arrested for possessing a concealed weapon.

While Initial reports indicated that Megan had been injured by broken glass following an argument, over the following days and weeks, Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet. She also posted photos of her injured feet on Instagram. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s––,” she said in a video. “Stop lying!”

He has disputed her accounts in social media posts and an hour-long album issued in September. At one point on the album, Lanez rapped “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Lanez was charged last momth with assaulting a woman who is obviously Megan Thee Stallion, per information provided by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison, according to the announcement.

Last month his arraignment was postponed until Wednesday (Nov. 18).