Megan Thee Stallion Gets Green Light From Judge to Release ‘Suga’ Album

A judge has given rapper Megan Thee Stallion the green light to release her new project “Suga,” which has been at the center of a contract dispute between her and her label, this Friday, according to Complex.

The dispute, which Megan says began when she proposed renegotiating her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment, has led to the company attempting to block the release of “Suga,” which a judge has ruled twice can go forward. Megan tweeted Wednesday that the album will arrive this week.

On Tuesday, 1501 founder (and former Major League Baseball star) Carl Crawford filed an emergency motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order that allowed Megan to release the project against his wishes. Late Wednesday, District Court Judge Beau A. Miller denied the motion.

Miller’s order states that “the album at issue may be dropped for distribution beginning March 6, 2020.” Miller also mentioned Rap-A-Lot Records head J. Prince, who has spoken out publicly in favor of Crawford about the dispute, and who Megan and her legal team accuse of making threatening social media posts.

“Mr. Prince shall refrain from threatening or posting threatening or retaliatory social media posts or threats against [Megan], her agents, or her representatives,” Miller’s comment reads.

With both sides speaking frequently about the matter in recent days, the judge emphasized that both sides “are prohibited from communicating with the media concerning the underlying issues in this case without court approval.”

The Houston rapper said her request to renegotiate her contract — a common situation when a new artist reaches a level of success — was the moment “everything went left” with 1501. In January, she announced she was signing with Jay Z’s Roc Nation for management, taking 1501 operations manager T. Farris with her, joined forces with Megan and went over to Roc Nation, effectively cutting Crawford out, he claims. Reps for Roc Nation did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.