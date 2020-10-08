Megan Thee Stallion to Give Away Scholarships to Women of Color

Megan Thee Stallion is giving away scholarships to women of color in any field of study.

The artist shared the announcement via Twitter on Thursday morning. “2020 has brought so many obstacles, but we keep going,” the statement read. “Megan has partnered with Amazon Music’s rap rotation and will award two $10,000 scholarships to women of color that are pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree in any field of study.”

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020

Shortly after the announcement was made, the application portal crashed due to overwhelming interest. The server has yet to be recovered as of Thursday afternoon.

Megan’s most recent performance was on last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” during which she voiced opposition to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

During a performance of her hit “Savage,” the music paused while quotes from Malcolm X and activist Tamika Mallory played saying, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.” Both Megan and the screen behind her said, “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women.”

Megan’s message was amplified due to her own experience as a victim of gun violence, from rapper Tory Lanez, she alleges. According to Megan’s account, the two got into an argument in July, and he fired several gunshots at her as she left the vehicle in which they were traveling. The incident resulted in injuries to her feet. Lanez, who was arrested that night, has yet to officially comment on the incident, although he claimed in an album released in September that he did not shoot Megan.