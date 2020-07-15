Megan Thee Stallion Says She ‘Suffered Gunshot Wounds as a Result of a Crime’ Over the Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion has issued a statement clarifying the incident in which she was wounded over the weekend. “I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Megan Thee Stallion has issued a statement clarifying the incident in which she was wounded over the weekend. “I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she said, in her first statement since the incident took place early Sunday.

Megan was in a car with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested early Sunday for having a concealed weapon in the vehicle, after officers received reports that Lanez was present when shots were fired outside a house in the Hollywood Hills. Megan (real name: Megan Pete) was not arrested at the time but was reported by TMZ to have suffered an injury to her foot due to broken glass on the floor of the car. But according to Megan’s statement, that is not the case.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote, presumably referencing reports that she had injured her foot on broken glass in Tory Lanez’s vehicle. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return tback to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan’s rep did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for further information.

