×

1501’s Carl Crawford on Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Roc Nation Tried to Cut Me Out of the Deal’

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Thee Stallion Carl Crawford
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

A contract dispute between Megan Thee Stallion and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, broke into the open over the weekend when the rapper said the label is preventing her from releasing new music. Fans have been waiting for her forthcoming album, “Suga,” along with many other releases such as the “Cash Shit” (featuring DaBaby) video and the film “Fever,” and she took to Instagram to air her frustration.

The Houston rapper said her request to renegotiate her contract — a common situation when a new artist reaches a level of success — was the moment “everything went left” with 1501, which was founded by former Major League Baseball star, Carl Crawford. In January, she announced she was signing with Jay Z’s Roc Nation for management, taking 1501 operations manager T. Farris with her, joined forces with Megan and went over to Roc Nation, effectively cutting Crawford out. Reps for Roc Nation did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“I wasn’t upset [with 1501] because I was thinking, ‘Everybody cool, we all family. It’s cool, it’s nice… Let me just ask [them] to renegotiate my contract.’ So now they telling a bitch that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just a greedy game. You mad because I don’t want to bow down, roll over like a little bitch, and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”

Megan (real name: Megan Pete) filed a lawsuit against 1501, and on Monday, a federal judge in Texas granted her a temporary restraining order against the label Crawford. The judge ordered the company “to do nothing to prevent the release, distribution, and sale of Pete’s new records,” nor to interfere with the rapper or her career over social media or via her collaborators or associates.

Crawford says he put $1.5 million behind the Houston rapper when he first began working with her five years ago. Having spent his professional baseball career playing for such teams as the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers, the 38-year-old has a history of being savvy with contracts: Yahoo Sports! reports that he inked a seven-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for $142 million in 2011 but was unable to complete the full season, and still collected his salary. After being traded to the Dodgers in 2016, he was compensated his $21.8 million salary in full after playing just 30 games.

 

Megan’s plan was to release “Suga” on her late mother’s birthday of May 2, but this seems unlikely. Sources also speculate that her mother played a role in signing Megan to 1501 Ent., and that the rapper was not fully aware of the details in the contract.

Variety caught up with Crawford in Houston on Monday evening during a private listening party for his new female artist K’Ona Lisa.

When did you first discover Megan?
I just saw her rapping on the internet. I thought she was dope. I told a guy who was working for me at the time, “Go out and get her.”  This was late 2017, early 2018. She was spitting bars, she had a presence about herself, so I thought it was something different.

Is it true that invested $1.5 million into the project?
You have to invest in something if you really believe in it.

What was that money going toward?
Everything, from travel to look to radio, daily stuff. Everything you have to do all the time with the business.

How are you and Megan now?
You know, what they say is up there. [Chuckles] It’s crazy now.

Why do you think she’s decided to speak out now?
She decided to go online because we had to put a stop on her music. As soon as she got with Roc Nation, she decided not to honor the contract anymore.

Were you blindsided by the Roc nation deal?
Yeah, I was blindsided with everything.

Why would she do that?
She fell for the oldest trick in the book. The divide and conquer thing, it worked like a charm. They divided, conquered, make you think everything is bad. Before Roc Nation came, I was an angel sent from above. After Roc Nation, I was the devil.

Have you talked with her at all?
We haven’t talked one time. Nobody wants to hear my story. Roc Nation comes in and tells you everything that’s wrong, but you can’t find a video before Roc Nation came in saying that she hated 1501. She’s saying that she wanted to renegotiate; I wanted to renegotiate as well. But her renegotiating isn’t what everybody’s thinking. Her renegotiation was her lawyers coming in saying, “You better do this or else.” Of course, I wasn’t going to stand for that.

Was it a situation of Roc trying to buy you out?
No, it wasn’t that. The thing for them was to keep me out. People say I’m complaining, I didn’t want to negotiate — no. They tried to cut me completely out of the deal. There wasn’t any negotiating, it was a straight strong-arm. Megan hasn’t honored her contact since she signed with Roc Nation. She hasn’t paid me one dime of what she owes me.

How’d you feel when her and T. Farris went over to Roc?
He’s really the one behind all of this, but that’s another story. Like I said, her negotiation ain’t what everybody’s thinking — it was a “You take this” strong-arm tactic. I’m new to the business, I don’t know how to handle these kinds of situations. People said I ran to get [veteran Houston music executive J Prince], but who else am I going to get to help me in this situation? When the whole industry and everybody’s against me?

How did you feel J Prince could help?
I reached out to J because we’re from the same neighborhood. I know him, I needed help with learning and knowing the business. No one else is [teaching me]. He’s taking me step by step on what to do right now.

J Prince posted a very loyal Instagram post to you when Megan signed with Roc Nation. What’s the relationship you share?
He’s like a mentor. He’s coaching me through the situation. This is my first time going through something like this. When you don’t know anything, they take advantage of you and try to make you look like the bad guy. I understand [former Jay-Z associate and Roc-A-Fella Records cofounder] Damon Dash all the way now, because they make him look like he’s the crazy guy. She’s the star, so it makes me the bad guy.

But I play sports. In baseball, we have to honor our contracts. She said she signed a contract when she was 20; I signed a contract when I was 17. I understood everything about it. I knew I had to play five years to get another contract, and got another contract. She seemed to not understand the business of what’s going on. She doesn’t understand that when you do a contract, you have to honor the contract. I understand she got big and everything, but…

Do you think her mom passing had anything to do with it?
If her mom hadn’t passed right now, we wouldn’t be in this situation at all. When her mom passed, it opened up a tunnel for snakes to come in. And that’s what happened: her mom died, all the snakes came. Mainly the one snake. It is what it is.

What’s going on with 1501? 
We have new music coming out: K’ona Lisa, she’s from Arkansas. We’re getting away from the twerking and ass shaking, I don’t like being associated with it. K’ona can sing. She can rap. She’s different. She has four kids. She has a husband.

I understand it’s a lot going on with 1501 with the Megan sh–, but we want to keep functioning as a company and get bigger. I want to get this situation squared away so that I can get back to trying to help people from Houston reach their goals, like we did with Megan.

More Music

  • Megan Thee Stallion Carl Crawford

    1501's Carl Crawford on Megan Thee Stallion: 'Roc Nation Tried to Cut Me Out of the Deal'

    A contract dispute between Megan Thee Stallion and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, broke into the open over the weekend when the rapper said the label is preventing her from releasing new music. Fans have been waiting for her forthcoming album, “Suga,” along with many other releases such as the “Cash Shit” (featuring DaBaby) video [...]

  • Stacey Lee Underplayed Director

    Tribeca-Bound 'Underplayed' Puts Spotlight on Gender Inequality in Electronic Music

    Among the documentaries premiering at this year’s TriBeCa Film Festival is Stacey Lee’s debut feature-length project, “Underplayed,” about the gender inequality in electronic music. No stranger to the festival, Lee’s documentary short, “Live Fast, Draw Yung,” about a seven-year-old rap portrait artist and his relationship with his father, premiered at TriBeCa in 2015. “Underplayed” was [...]

  • Tiffany Calver40th Brit Awards, SINCE '93

    Red Bull Premieres Music Show 'The Cut,' Executive Produced by George Levendis

    Red Bull Media House on Wednesday launched “The Cut,” a new music competition show featuring 18 promising artists battling it out for a major prize, on its Red Bull Music YouTube Channel. “The Cut” is executive produced by George Levendis, former head of international for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, where he oversaw all aspects of [...]

  • Adam Sandler to Be Honored for

    Adam Sandler to Be Honored for His Comedy Songs at ASCAP Pop Awards

    Adam Sandler can add another trophy besides his Independent Spirit Award for “Uncut Gems” to his mantle this year. In April, he’ll receive a lifetime achievement honor for his music — yes, music — at the ASCAP Pop Awards.  “Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are [...]

  • 10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior

    10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior VP of Business and Legal Affairs

    Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based independent record label 10K Projects, announced today the appointment of Danielle Price to the position of Senior Vice President Business and Legal Affairs at the label.  According to the announcement, in her new role Price will be a key dealmaker at the label. Price comes to [...]

  • Bernie Sanders, Ezra Koenig Democratic presidential

    Bernie Bands: In Combining Rallies and Rock Shows, Sanders Has No Competition

    Never mind the so-called “Bernie bro” phenomenon: Bernie Bands are one factor that distinguishes Bernie Sanders from the competition, with the other Democratic candidates getting not even a fraction of the support the 78-year-old senator from Vermont has picked up from name musicians. This year, as with his first presidential campaign in 2016, Sanders has transformed [...]

  • Spanish tenor Placido Domingo during the

    Union Executive Alleges Cover-up in Placido Domingo Sexual Misconduct Investigation

    A senior member of the main U.S. union that represents opera performers resigned on Monday, accusing the organization’s leadership of a cover-up in its investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against singer Plácido Domingo, according to the Associated Press. Samuel Schultz, vice president of the American Guild of Musical Artists, provided complete results of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad