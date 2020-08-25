Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers to Headline Virtual ‘Red Rocks Unpaused’ Festival

There have been a lot of virtual festivals in the past six months of lockdown, but the one taking place from Sept. 1 through the 3 rd is likely to be different: Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Sam Hunt, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and other artists will perform at “Red Rocks Unpaused,” a “digital immersive fan experience” that will take place at the iconic amphitheater outside of Denver where the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix performed, and where U2 filmed its legendary concert in 1983.
Presented by Verizon-backed Visible, the three-day event will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 3, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT each night.
According to the announcement, “The multi-day, virtual festival” — which will have no audience in the venue — “will reimagine the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in a way like never before, bringing the legendary entertainment venue to the homes of millions of fans from around the world who will be able to tune-in free of charge via Twitter and VisiblexRedRocks.com.
“Visible is ensuring the event feels as authentic as being in the stands with innovative technology that will reimagine…
- The View: By creating the first-ever artist performance stage in the center of the stands, typically reserved for fans, Visible is providing a rare viewing experience of the iconic venue for fans. Additionally, the audience will be able to customize their view with interchangeable cameras (similar to choosing your seat).
- The Performance: Utilizing state-of-the-art digital technology, viewers will have the power to control pyrotechnics, visuals and lighting for each performance during the show. The stage will become a collaborative canvas to maximize artist-audience interaction, similar to the feeling of live IRL performances.
- The Hype: Attendees will be able to send comments and messages to their favorite artists that will be displayed on the faces of the Red Rocks for performers to see and react to.
- The Finale: The audience will have the chance to use their voices to ‘vote on the encore, complete with a customizable polling feature that will allow participants to select the final song at the end of each night.