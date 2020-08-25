Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers to Headline Virtual ‘Red Rocks Unpaused’ Festival

There have been a lot of virtual festivals in the past six months of lockdown, but the one taking place from Sept. 1 through the 3 rd is likely to be different: Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Sam Hunt, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and other artists will perform at “Red Rocks Unpaused,” a “digital immersive fan experience” that will take place at the iconic amphitheater outside of Denver where the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix performed, and where U2 filmed its legendary concert in 1983.

Presented by Verizon-backed Visible, the three-day event will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 3, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT each night.

According to the announcement, “The multi-day, virtual festival” — which will have no audience in the venue — “will reimagine the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in a way like never before, bringing the legendary entertainment venue to the homes of millions of fans from around the world who will be able to tune-in free of charge via Twitter and VisiblexRedRocks.com.

“Visible is ensuring the event feels as authentic as being in the stands with innovative technology that will reimagine…