Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

At the same time she announced on Twitter that she and Cardi B are giving away $1 million to random contest winners, Megan Thee Stallion posted on Instagram a photo of the gunshot wound she suffered last month while out with rapper Tory Lanez.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL make up,” she wrote. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”