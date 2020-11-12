Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album, ‘Good News,’ Drops Nov. 20

Between last year’s song of the summer (“Hot Girl Summer,”) smash singles with Beyonce and Cardi B (“Savage” and “WAP”) and, not least, a Variety cover, it’s hard to believe that fast-rising star Megan Thee Stallion has not yet released her debut album. While Megan told Variety she’d hoped to have it out before the end of the summer, the album, called “Good News,” will finally arrive on Nov. 20.

Megan will be performing a song from the album on the American Music Awards, two nights later.

“Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post announcing the album Thursday. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN”

The announcement of “Good News” follows Megan’s five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for “Savage” — her single from earlier this year, the remix of which teamed her with Beyonce — and being listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Last month, Megan did not squander her opportunities as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” using the spot to make a direct statement about violence toward Black women.

During her performance of “Savage,” her hit single of last spring, the words “Protect Black Women” appeared on the screen behind her, along with quotes from Malcom X and activist Tamika Mallory calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of Louisville police.

As Megan and her dancers stood at attention in the middle of the song, Mallory’s voice rang out, with the quote “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes who sold our people into slavery” projected behind them. In the case, presented by Cameron’s office, no charges were levied against any of the involved officers that directly related to Taylor’s death. Megan’s message was amplified by the fact that she was recently a victim of gun violence herself, from rapper Tory Lanez, she alleges, during a still-unexplained incident in Los Angeles on July 12. According to Megan’s account, the two got into an argument that night and he fired several gunshots at her as she left the vehicle in which they were traveling, resulting in injuries to her feet.