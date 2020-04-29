Megan Thee Stallion Enlists Beyoncé for ‘Savage’ Remix to Benefit Houston Coronavirus Relief

Hotties, Bey Hive rejoice: Beyoncé has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a surprise remix of her hit song “Savage” for the benefit of the two stars’ hometown of Houston, TX.

Since its release on April 7, Stallion’s “Savage” has already climbed to No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart and inspired a viral dance on the video-sharing app TikTok. Now with Beyoncé added to the mix, it’s sure to rise to astronomical heights.

Beyoncé doesn’t hold back on the remix either, adding two full verses as well as backing vocals to the track. Rapping in Stallion’s already established flow, Beyoncé employs her signature tongue-in-cheek lyricism to convey a message of female empowerment. In the first line of her feature, she references the Instagram live stream stripper performance series “Demon Time,” subscription pornography platform Only Fans and of course, Tik Tok: “Hips tik tok when I dance/ On that Demon Time, she might start an Only Fans.”

And, all the hype is for a good cause. With both Stallion and Beyoncé hailing from Houston, the two have announced that they will donate their share of proceeds from the song to Bread of Life, Inc., a local organization providing meals for those in need since 1992.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bread of Life has provided 14 tons of food and supplies to 500 families each week with their drive-through distribution process. The organization has also been delivering food to 100 senior citizens per week and has worked to hire social workers to assist high-risk individuals.

Listen to the full remix below.