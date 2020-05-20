Megan Fox is Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ in New Music Video Amid Dating Rumors (Watch)

Machine Gun Kelly has released the music video for his new single “Bloody Valentine,” with a starring role for Megan Fox, adding fuel to rumors that the two have become romantically involved.

The video, directed by Michael Garcia, shows Machine Gun Kelly and Fox in a relationship that walks the line of pleasure and pain. Affectionate moments between the couple are juxtaposed with Fox duct-taping his mouth shut, tying him to a chair and, at one point, electrocuting him in the bath tub. While MGK is silenced by Fox’s actions, she takes over the video, lip-syncing and even playing guitar.

Rumors started swirling around Machine Gun Kelly and Fox’s relationship status when TMZ spotted the duo driving around L.A. this week to grab food and coffee, with Fox sans wedding ring. Fox has been married to Brian Austin Green for over 10 years, but sources confirmed to E! that they are now separated. In addition, Fox and the musician were filming a movie together in Puerto Rico before the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting that they may have been quarantining together this whole time.

“Bloody Valentine” is the first single and music video from Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming album, “Tickets to My Downfall.” Since the single’s release on May 1, it has already been streamed over 10 million times worldwide and has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart. MGK recently performed a rendition of “Bloody Valentine” featuring Blink-182’s Travis Barker on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and previously released a behind-the-scenes look of the music video as well as a lyric video.

Watch the full video below.