Meg Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting in Tearful IG Live Session: ‘I Didn’t Deserve to Get Shot’

A tearful Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live on Monday afternoon to thank her fans, assail her haters and speak briefly about the July 12 incident during which she says she was shot in her feet. On that night, she and another woman were in a car with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Initial reports said that Megan had cut her feet on broken glass in the car, but she later said she had been shot in the feet; surveillance footage of the incident shows her limping from the vehicle and leaving bloody footprints.

“I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as f— and ready to get back to my regular programming,” she said at the end of the session.

Wearing a sparkly white top and with carefully styled hair, she began by saying, “I really just wanted to get on here, and I’m smiling even though a lot of things have been y’know… making me not smile but I’m back… and I see a lot of people pianint fake ass narratives and making up stories, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I really appreciate that,” she began, before continuing with information that she has said before but not in quite as much detail.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the sh– – to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said, as she began to cry and fan herself. “Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry… It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot.

“And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons,” she continued. “Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherf—ers was in there.”

She then apparently transitioned to discussing why she didn’t initially tell police what had happened. “And it’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” she said. “Y’all take your whole life to Instagram and Twiter and make it a diary, and that’s not me. I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that ain’t none of their motherf —in’ business. What if your sister got shot?”

The post was apparently made in response to a TMZ report over the weekend in which a source said that hospital records show Megan underwent surgery a “gunshot injury” when she was admitted to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, although further details were unclear. Los Angeles police have confirmed that they have opened an investigation into the incident based on Megan’s comments.