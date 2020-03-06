×

McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
McCoy Tyner
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who played with John Coltrane and went on to a long solo career, has died at 81.

His Facebook page announced his death.

The influential pianist brought his sound to Coltrane’s “My Favorite Things” and “A Love Supreme,” then quit the group in 1965. He recorded several albums for Blue Note including “The Real McCoy,” “Tender Moments,” “Expansions” and “Extensions.”

During the 1970s, his albums such as “Fly With the Wind” incorporated fusion elements with musicians including drummer Billy Cobham and flautist Hubert Laws.

Born in Philadelphia, he began studying piano at age 13 and joined Benny Golson and Art Farmer’s Jazztet in 1960, joining Coltrane’s quartet six months later.

more to come…

 

 

More Music

  • McCoy Tyner

    McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

    McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who played with John Coltrane and went on to a long solo career, has died at 81. His Facebook page announced his death. The influential pianist brought his sound to Coltrane’s “My Favorite Things” and “A Love Supreme,” then quit the group in 1965. He recorded several albums for [...]

  • Guests React to the Performance of

    Ultra Festival Makes Cancellation Official — Is Coachella Next?

    After days of news reports that the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was off due to coronavirus concerns, the festival itself finally made the cancellation official Friday morning. Only, it wasn’t being referred to as a “cancellation”: in their words, the 2020 festival is being “postponed,” by exactly a year, to the weekend the 2021 [...]

  • Songs for Screens Anzie Blue

    Songs for Screens: Inside the 'Promising Young Woman' Soundtrack, Featuring Cyn, Charli XCX, More

    As a movie, “Promising Young Woman,” the debut feature from “Killing Eve” writer/director Emerald Fennell out April 17 via Focus Features, defies easy categorization. Anchored by a star turn from Carey Mulligan, the film blends equal parts thriller and pitch-black comedy with occasional dashes of traditional rom-com and ‘90s noir drama structures. It’s all told [...]

  • Christina Aguilera 47th Annual American Music

    Christina Aguilera Releases New 'Mulan' Song, Has 'Reflection' Reboot on Deck

    Although the new remake of “Mulan” isn’t a musical like the original, one key music component from Disney’s animated version is back. Christina Aguilera has done her own remake of “Reflection,” which was her first single when she recorded it for the 1998 film. It’s joined on the forthcoming “Mulan” soundtrack (out March 25) by [...]

  • Girl From the North Country review

    'Girl From the North Country': Theater Review

    Some people think Bob Dylan’s music is depressing — and in “Girl From the North Country,” Conor McPherson makes the case by setting more than twenty of Dylan’s songs into a surprisingly sturdy narrative about the residents of a seedy boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, at the height of the Depression in 1934. Although individual [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    Why Isn't SXSW Canceled Yet? It May Come Down to Insurance and the City

    Was the official cancellation of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami Thursday a one-off, for now, for a music industry that’s weighing its options on a case-by-case basis… or an inevitable bellwether for the fate of other upcoming festivals like South by Southwest and Coachella? And if it’s the latter, why wouldn’t SXSW, which begins [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad