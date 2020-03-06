McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who played with John Coltrane and went on to a long solo career, has died at 81.

His Facebook page announced his death.

The influential pianist brought his sound to Coltrane’s “My Favorite Things” and “A Love Supreme,” then quit the group in 1965. He recorded several albums for Blue Note including “The Real McCoy,” “Tender Moments,” “Expansions” and “Extensions.”

During the 1970s, his albums such as “Fly With the Wind” incorporated fusion elements with musicians including drummer Billy Cobham and flautist Hubert Laws.

Born in Philadelphia, he began studying piano at age 13 and joined Benny Golson and Art Farmer’s Jazztet in 1960, joining Coltrane’s quartet six months later.

