Master P to Be Honored at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Master P will be honored at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. The No Limit Records founder is set to receive the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the October 27 event. The show will be co-hosted by the 85 South Show (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean).

“Hip Hop has something to say” has been the show’s mantra since its inception in 1980 as BET has continually strived to highlight the Black experience and culture through music. This year, the award ceremony will display solitary for Black lives while also promoting the #ReclaimYourVote campaign.

Percy “Master P” Miller built No Limit Records into an empire, selling over 100 million records since the label’s launch in 1991. The rapper and businessman has also expanded his resume to include actor, producer and philanthropist. He has appeared in such films as “I Got the Hook Up,” “Soccer Mom” and “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and starred alongside his son Romeo Miller in the sitcom “Romeo!” as well as the reality series “Growing Up Hip-Hop.” Products that Master P has launched include a line of snacks and breakfast items under the banners RAPSNACKS, Uncle P’s and Hoody Hoos.

Said Master P: “This year because of the pandemic everything’s different. I’ve taken this time to work on my package food products. My Uncle P’s rice pancake and the Hoody Hoos cereals. I’ve been developing quality products with my team. I am honored to receive this award from BET, I’m grateful.”

Performers slated to appear on the broadcast include 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla $ign. DaBaby leads with 12 nominations, with Roddy Ricch right behind him with 11 nominations. Additional nominees include Drake and Megan Thee Stallion with eight each; Future with six nods, Lil Baby with four; and Travis Scott, Beyonce, DJ Khaled and Mustard with three apiece.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serves as executive producer for the 2020 BET “Hip Hop Awards” along with and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, vice president of specials. Collins was recently named EP of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, scheduled for February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.