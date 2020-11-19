Martin Bandier Establishes Scholarship for Diverse Students at Syracuse University’s Bandier Program

Veteran music publishing executive Martin Bandier has made a substantial gift to establish a scholarship program at the music-industry program that bears his name at Syracuse University. The scholarship will provide financial support for students from underrepresented populations who are enrolled in the Bandier Program in Recording and Entertainment Industries in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Bandier founded the program in 2006.

“Martin Bandier’s generosity will ensure students have access to the preeminent music industry program in the nation,” says Newhouse dean Mark J. Lodato. “His commitment to removing barriers to higher education is exactly what we need in this challenging time.”

According to the announcement, the Martin Bandier Scholarship will make it possible for diverse students with financial need to pursue careers in music business through a Newhouse education.

Bandier’s gift will provide a half-tuition scholarship to an outstanding first-year student; the program will support five scholars over the first five years. At the same time, Bandier has established an endowed fund that will support the Bandier Scholarship program in perpetuity. The scholarship will be awarded to one student annually and follow that student over the course of his or her four years in the program. The Bandier Scholarship will be among the largest single scholarship grant offered by Syracuse University.

The Bandier Program combines the study of the business of music, media, marketing and entrepreneurship with hands-on experiences that prepare students for successful careers in the music industry.

“The Bandier Program has long been committed to building a diverse and inclusive environment,” says Bill Werde, director of the program. “This generous gift will be an enormous boost to our recruiting and retention efforts and will continue to ensure that the absolute best and brightest minds have an opportunity to study in the program and ultimately enter the music business.”