Maroon 5 Co-Founder Mickey Madden Takes Leave of Absence Following Alleged Domestic Violence Arrest

Mickey Madden, whose tenure as Adam Levine’s partner in Maroon 5 and other bands goes back to the early 1990s, announced that he is taking his leave from the group for now because he does “not want to be a distraction to my bandmates” following an arrest for alleged domestic violence.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” the 41-year-old bassist said in a statement released to media outlets. “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.” On June 27, Madden was arrested on a charge of intimate partner violence, or willful infliction of a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Madden is not married, and the identity of the alleged victim was not revealed. He was released on $50,000 bail. Immediately following the arrest, a spokesperson for Maroon 5 told media in a statement, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.” Two days ago, the band released rescheduled tour dates for what was to have been a run of 2020 shows beginning two months ago, postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The tour is now set to begin a year from today, on July 15, 2021.

Madden was previously arrested in 2016 after he was accused of giving a vial of cocaine to a man in a New York bar, a charge he denied. The charges were dismissed and he was given a day of community service.

Madden and Levine are the remaining founding members of the group, which the two founded with Jesse Carmichael when the three friends were in junior high school in Los Angeles. Drummer Ryan Dusick joined the group — which was originally called Kara’s Flowers — in 1994; they went on hiatus for several years, during which time Madden attended UCLA, before adding James Valentine on guitar and re-emerging as Maroon 5.