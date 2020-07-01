Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested for Domestic Violence

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles on charges of domestic violence, according to multiple media reports. Police confirmed to Page Six that the charge against the 41-year-old musician involves willful infliction of a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available; Madden, who is not married, posted bail at $50,000.

A spokesperson for the group said, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously.

“For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Madden has not commented on the incident.

Madden was arrested in 2016 after he was accused of giving a vial of cocaine to a man in a New York bar, a charge he denied. The charges were dismissed and he was given a day of community service.

Madden and frontman Adam Levine are the remaining founding members of the group, which the two founded with Jesse Carmichael when the three friends were in junior high school in Los Angeles. Drummer Ryan Dusick joined the group — which was originally called Kara’s Flowers — in 1994; they went on hiatus for several years, during which time Madden attended UCLA, before adding James Valentine on guitar and re-emerging as Maroon 5. The group has released six studio albums: “Songs About Jane” (2002), “It Won’t Be Soon Before Long” (2007), “Hands All Over” (2010), “Overexposed” (2012), “V” (2014) and “Red Pill Blues” (2017).

The group made a controversial halftime performance at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, at the height of the controversy around the league’s public banishment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick; they were joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi for the performance, which met with a lukewarm reception.