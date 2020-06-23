Composer Mark Isham Talks Music for TV, Scoring ‘Bill & Ted’ Remotely

The Cannes Film Festival may be off this year, but its Marché du Film is up and running virtually. Monday’s sessions included a “Meet & Listen” conversation with award-winning composer Mark Isham, who revealed that he scored the music to “Bill & Ted Face the Music” remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Variety‘s Jon Burlingame, Isham explained: “I was fortunate in that the films I was working on wrapped principal photography, and ‘Bill and Ted’ was done remotely using an orchestra in Budapest. It was assembled all with a mix studio.” All resourcefulness aside, Isham said he misses the live experience more than anything — not just in his work. “That’s a big loss, the lack of live music,” he added. “It’s taken a toll on everyone, the musicians and the culture.”

Isham has worked on scores for “Fallen,” “Blade,” “Crash,” “The Black Dahlia,” and, most recently, “Little Fires Everywhere.” No stranger to episodic TV — he scored all seven seasons of “Once Upon a Time” — he noted how scoring for the small screen compares to film. “It’s different mainly because of the time structure,” said Isham. “You can have all eight episodes and approach it in a cinematic way. You can thread something from episode eight into episode one. But with twenty-two episodes, by the time you are writing episode seven, episode one has aired and there’s no going back. … It’s fun to come up with new solutions and put that spirit and interactivity into the world.”

Watch the full conversation below