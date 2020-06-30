Marjorie Garcia Promoted to Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano

Long-running Los Angeles-based law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano has announced that Marjorie Garcia has been promoted to partner in the firm.

According to the announcement, Garcia will build upon her practice in entertainment law, focusing on music-related talent representation and transactional matters for the firm’s diverse roster of clients, including recording artists, songwriters, managers and independent record labels.

“Marjorie is not only an excellent and accomplished lawyer, but has become a dynamo in the Latin music world,” said managing partner Howard King. “Her clients are well served by her enthusiasm and talent. We are blessed to have her as a partner.”

Garcia added, “I am honored to be a partner with colleagues who share in the belief that music has the power to break barriers and unite people across race, nationality, and language. I’m excited for the future of our firm and for the continued privilege of representing such a diverse group of artists and creators. Our goal is to continue our exponential growth while not losing sight of providing the best level of service and care to our clients.”

With over 15 years of experience in law, Garcia has spearheaded the expansion of the Latin music department at KHPS. She has developed a roster within the Latin market that includes clients such as Juanes, J Balvin, Los Tigres del Norte, Gloria Trevi, Pabllo Vittar, Jesse & Joy, Carla Morrison, Sofia Reyes, Hear This Music, Snow Tha Product, Andres Torres & Mauricio Rengifo, and The Marias.

King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano has a broad practice with particular emphasis on and expertise in entertainment law, complex business litigation, real estate, banking and corporate finance.