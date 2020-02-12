Mariah Carey Moves Her Publishing to ASCAP

Mariah Carey has moved her 30-year songwriting catalog to ASCAP, the performing rights organization announced Wednesday.

The library of hits that will now be administered for public performance by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers extends back three decades to the smashes “Vision of Love” and “Love Takes Time,” from her 1990 debut album. It includes what has ultimately turned out to be her biggest hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the resurgent 1994 holiday perennial that recently went to No. 1 for the first time, giving her the milestone, as of January, of being the first artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100 in four different decades.

“ASCAP’s dedication to songwriters and our craft is one of the many reasons I was drawn to this community,” said Carey in a statement. “I am so excited to be a part of ASCAP and look forward to our partnership,”

“Mariah Carey is a true icon and modern-day legend,” said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. “She is a prolific songwriter, producer and performer who always gives her fans more music to love. With one chart-topping feat after another, she has transformed the pop landscape as one of the greatest female solo artists of our time. We are honored to welcome her to the ASCAP family.”

Matthews’ use of the word “icon” is probably coincidental, but Carey’s previous PRO, BMI, gave her its highest honor, the BMI Icon Award, at its annual urban music awards ceremony in 2012. Carey had also picked up more than 30 of BMI’s regular awards, including songwriter of the year and song of the year multiple times.

The publishing for the annual behemoth that is “All I Want for Christmas is You” is now controlled entirely by ASCAP, as co-writer Walter Afanasieff is also an ASCAP member.

Carey was a co-writer on 18 of her 19 No. 1 songs, including “Hero,” “Emotions,” “Dreamlover,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day,” “We Belong Together” and “My All.”

Her 15th and most recent album, “Caution,” again had Carey as a co-writer on all the tracks and was released on Epic Records in November 2018.

Carey will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York in June, that organization announced last month.