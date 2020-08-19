Mariah Carey to Release ‘Rarities’ Album

As part of the #MC30 campaign celebrating the 30 years since her debut album was released, Mariah Carey will release a two-disc called called “The Rarities” on Oct. 2, a “collection of personal favorites from her vault … celebrating Carey’s exceptional artistry and vision through hidden musical jewels from her personal archives,” according to the announcement.

“When compiling The Rarities, Carey delved into her archives, selecting songs with personal relevance and meaning, some of which are further explored in her upcoming memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’” which is out next month.

The album will include a full disc of never-before-released audio from “Live at the Tokyo Dome,” Carey’s first concert performance in Japan, from her 1996 Daydream World Tour.

In addition, “Save the Day,” the first IG track from the collection, is a “fully-realized” recording of a previously written song that was never completed, which samples the Fugees’ 1996 hit cover of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and includes Lauryn Hill’s vocals. “I started writing this years ago,” Carey writes in her notes for “The Rarities,” “and the message rings true now more than ever: ‘We’re all in this together.'”

“Save the Day” will be available on Friday, August 21. The song samples the iconic. Save The Day sends a message that inspires hope, resilience and most importantly people coming together for the collective good.

Carey’s recently announced memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” will be released on September 29.