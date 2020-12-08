Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Is the Country’s No. 1 Song, Old or New… Robbing No. 2 Brenda Lee

Judging from the near-complete takeover of the pop songs chart by holiday tunes, America has turned its attention to wet-ass snowflakes.

It wasn’t a matter of whether it would happen, only what week: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has ascended to the top spot on the national singles chart, zipping past the non-seasonal competition. Its dominance took place in the week beginning on Black Friday and ending Dec. 3, meaning there’s a pretty good chance the song will continue to be No. 1 for four weeks to follow, too.

Carey’s song jumped from its No. 7 position last week to the top of the Rolling Stone songs chart, powered by 22.3 million song streams and 183,600 song units.

What was perhaps more surprising than a 26-year-old song leaping to No. 1 was a 62-year-old single bounding to No. 2. Yes, we live in a world where, if Mariah Carey never existed, Brenda Lee might have had the top song in the country, at age 75. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” had 157,200 songs units and was streamed 18.9 million times during the week.

In fact, there were only three non-holiday songs in the top 10: “Dakiti” by Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny at No. 4, “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion at No. 6 and “Mood” by 24kgoldn featuring Iann Dior at No. 8.

Which Christmas songs were hogging the chart? Besides Carey and Lee, the top 10 was taken over by the likes of Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3 (pretty close behind Brenda Lee, with 18 million streams), Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at No. 5, Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” at No. 7, José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” at No. 9 and the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride” at No. 10.

Carolers making it into the Nos. 11-20 spots include Wham!, Darlene Love (profiled this week by Variety), Bing Crosby and Perry Como.

Christmas tunes represented 27 of the top 40 most popular songs, a number that may only grow as the actual holidays grow closer. Over on the Rolling Stone album chart, 16 of the top 50 albums were seasonal collections this week.

Meanwhile, if you do want to know where “WAP” sits this week, it’s down to No. 31.

