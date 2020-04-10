Mariah Carey Posts Live-at-Home Version of ‘Hero’ for Front-Line Workers (Watch)

Mariah Carey on Friday posted a version of her 1993 song “Hero,” dedicated to the “heroes who are making our daily lives possible:

In the video, she gives an introductory speech (basically what was posted on YouTube below) and then sings the song live with piano accompaniment, although a pre-recorded orchestra comes in toward the end.

“We find ourselves in a unique time in history, a time that doesn’t allow us to be together in-person during Holy Week. But I’m grateful that so many of us are staying home, staying safe and, in doing so, keeping each other safe. We are united in this effort and in this moment. I want to take this time to acknowledge and honor the sacrifices and courage of those who work every day taking care of their communities in this time of need and uncertainty. The heroes who are making our daily lives possible: first responders The doctors The nurses The midwives The store clerks The janitors The postal workers The pharmacists The delivery workers And so many more! The heroes who are making our daily lives possible. Let’s continue to support them and each other.

“With gratitude, Mariah”

The post then lists the following organizations:

Learn more about how you can give back:

Feeding America: https://www.feedingamerica.org/ways-t…

The First Responders Children’s Foundation: https://give.1strcf.org/give/280172/#… Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergenc…

World Central Kitchen: https://wck.org/chefsforamerica

National Domestic Workers: https://domesticworkers.org/coronavir…