Mariah Carey Memoir Coming This Fall Via Andy Cohen Books

“Finally, the voice known around the world tells her own story — unrestrained.” Just in time for the 30th Anniversary of Mariah Carey’s debut album comes a first memoir by the singer, songwriter and actress who will release “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” on Sept. 29. The book, written with Michaela Angela Davis, will be out in print and on Audible via Andy Cohen Books. Carey will voice her own life story on the audio version.

Carey teased the book’s arrival on July 8, writing on social media: “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contribute to the person I am today. … This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

With more than 200 million albums sold to date and multiple No. 1 singles, Carey is among the most successful artists in history and the recipient of multiple Grammy Awards, in addition to other honors like induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. As an actress, Carey has distinguished herself in critically acclaimed roles, among them: Lee Daniels’ “Precious” and “The Butler.” Variety honored Carey in Oct. 2019 as part of its Power of Women event.

Andy Cohen Books is an imprint of Macmillan Publishing Group/Holt. James Melia, senior editor at Holt, will edit the print version, and Kat Lambrix, senior director at Audible Studios, will produce the audio.