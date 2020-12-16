Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes Dominate Holiday-Heavy Song and Album Charts

The charts are usually filled with holiday fare each mid-December, but this year is over the top even by that standard. While Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 41.7 million streams and Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” wasn’t far behind, most of the top 10 was jingle all the way.

Michael Buble’s “Christmas” was the week’s biggest holiday album, landing at No. 3 with more than 9,000 sales and over 56 million streams. Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande and Pop Smoke held in the top 10 at Nos. 4-6, but the Top 10 closes out with a Christmas four-fecta: Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” at No. 7, with more than 26,000 sales and pulled in over 20 million streams; followed by Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas,” Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Things should liven up next week, when Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” debuts.

It was largely the same story on the Top 100 Songs chart, as Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topped another week with 26.5 million streams, followed by such chestnuts at Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (22.8 million) and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (20.9 million streams), Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride.” What year is it, anyway?

The only non-seasonal song in the Top Ten was Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” while bubbling further down were “On Me,” a new track from Lil Baby debuting at No. 14 with 14.3 million streams, behind — guess what? — holiday songs from Perry Como and Kelly Clarkson.

See the full charts here.